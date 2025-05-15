PM Orban Reveals What Brussels Plans for Ukraine + Video

In the short video, Hungary's prime minister summarizes pro-war lobbying efforts for Ukraine's EU accession.

Manfred Weber, leader of the pro-war European People's Party, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen are both publicly and persistently pushing for Ukraine to be admitted to the EU as soon as possible. Viktor Orban compiled their statements in the video.

Viktor Orban and Hungary's government have consistently warned that Ukraine’s accession to the EU carries enormous risks. It threatens the operations of Hungarian companies, could ruin Hungarian agriculture, endanger Hungarian jobs, and even put pensions at risk. Through the consultative vote Voks 2025, Hungarian citizens have the power to prevent decisions about Ukraine’s EU membership from being made over their heads.