Tamas Menczer Obtains a Letter

Tamas Menczer, Fidesz communications director, snatches a letter, which contains the transcript of an imaginary phone conversation between the two party leaders. He posted it on Facebook. Here it is in all its irony:

– Hello, Peter, this is Weber!

– Oh, boss, thanks for the call! Congratulations on the joint success of the EPP congress!

– Thanks, everything’s fine, we’re continuing the war and bringing Ukraine into the Union at lightning speed. But the Hungarians don’t really like this topic—won’t that be a problem for you, Peter? How will we replace Viktor this way?

– No problem, boss! I’ll come out and deny everything. I’ll say I don’t support the EPP’s common goals.

– Brilliant, Peter! You really think the Hungarians are stupid! I like you more and more. Does this actually work?

– Thanks, boss! Sure, I lie better than that the old commie Gyurcsany.

– That’s not easy. Respect!

– Thanks, boss! I’m also pushing the line that you don’t control me, that I control you.

– No way!

– Yes!

– But your immunity is in my hands, Peter!

– Boss, facts have never bothered me when I'm spreading my lies, you know me!

– I need you, Peter! I hate the Hungarians, and you think they’re fools. We’re a good team!

– You can count on me, boss.

– But Peter, just between us—you can think the Hungarians are fools, but don’t try it with me! When it comes to voting, you’ll do what I say, because you know...

– I know, I know... My immunity is in your hands.

– Good, Peter! Just one more thing. You didn’t record our conversation, did you?

– Me, boss? Of course not…