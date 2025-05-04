UkrajnaMenczer TamásEurópai NéppártEurópai Néppárt (EPP)háborúpárti baloldalEPPManfred WeberballiberálisokMagyar Péter
Tamas Menczer Obtains a Letter

Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar would naturally never record his conversation with EPP chief Manfred Weber.

2025. 05. 04.
Tamas Menczer (Source: FACEBOOK)
Tamas Menczer, Fidesz communications director, snatches a letter, which contains the transcript of an imaginary phone conversation between the two party leaders. He posted it on Facebook. Here it is in all its irony:

– Hello, Peter, this is Weber!
      – Oh, boss, thanks for the call! Congratulations on the joint success of the EPP congress!
– Thanks, everything’s fine, we’re continuing the war and bringing Ukraine into the Union at lightning speed. But the Hungarians don’t really like this topic—won’t that be a problem for you, Peter? How will we replace Viktor this way?
     – No problem, boss! I’ll come out and deny everything. I’ll say I don’t support the EPP’s common goals.
– Brilliant, Peter! You really think the Hungarians are stupid! I like you more and more. Does this actually work?
     – Thanks, boss! Sure, I lie better than that the old commie Gyurcsany.
– That’s not easy. Respect!
    – Thanks, boss! I’m also pushing the line that you don’t control me, that I control you.
– No way!
    – Yes!
– But your immunity is in my hands, Peter!
    – Boss, facts have never bothered me when I'm spreading my lies, you know me!
– I need you, Peter! I hate the Hungarians, and you think they’re fools. We’re a good team!
    – You can count on me, boss.
– But Peter, just between us—you can think the Hungarians are fools, but don’t try it with me! When it comes to voting, you’ll do what I say, because you know...
    – I know, I know... My immunity is in your hands.
– Good, Peter! Just one more thing. You didn’t record our conversation, did you?
    – Me, boss? Of course not…

 

 

