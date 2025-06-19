Brussels Wants to Scrap Our Extra Tax on Multinationals, Utility Price Caps, Profit Margin Reductions, Interest Rate Freeze

The Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office described the European Commission’s country report on Hungary as biased and unacceptable during the government’s weekly press briefing. Gergely Gulyas reported that the government came to this conclusion after reviewing the report and found that the conclusions and recommendations contained in it were unacceptable. However, he acknowledged that the Commission also made some positive remarks and suggestions regarding the Hungarian economy.

The proposal to close the excessive deficit procedure is a recognition that Hungary’s public finances are in order,

he added. Gulyas also noted that the report recognized the government's family-friendly policies.

The minister said the report recommends government policy changes that go against Hungary’s national interests. Among these, he listed:

the removal of special taxes on multinational corporations, the phasing out of subsidized utility prices, the elimination of the interest rate cap,

and the discontinuation of retail markup margin reductions.

Gulyas emphasized:

"These are all regulations put in place for the benefit of the Hungarian people."

He also deemed it unacceptable that the Commission recommended reducing Hungary's dependence on Russian energy sources.