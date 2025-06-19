Rendkívüli

Megtiltotta a rendőrség Karácsonyék pride-ját

kamatstopGulyás Gergelybizottságpénzügy
magyar

Brussels Wants to Scrap Our Extra Tax on Multinationals, Utility Price Caps, Profit Margin Reductions, Interest Rate Freeze

The European Commission’s country report on Hungary is biased and unacceptable, Gergely Gulyas says.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: MTI2025. 06. 19. 12:22
Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office (Photo: Sandor Csudai)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The Minister heading the Prime Minister’s Office described the European Commission’s country report on Hungary as biased and unacceptable during the government’s weekly press briefing. Gergely Gulyas reported that the government came to this conclusion after reviewing the report and found  that the conclusions and recommendations contained in it were unacceptable. However, he acknowledged that the Commission also made some positive remarks and suggestions regarding the Hungarian economy.

The proposal to close the excessive deficit procedure is a recognition that Hungary’s public finances are in order,

he added. Gulyas also noted that the report recognized the government's family-friendly policies.

The minister said the report recommends government policy changes that go against Hungary’s national interests. Among these, he listed:

the removal of special taxes on multinational corporations, the phasing out of subsidized utility prices, the elimination of the interest rate cap,

and the discontinuation of retail markup margin reductions.

Gulyas emphasized:

"These are all regulations put in place for the benefit of the Hungarian people."

He also deemed it unacceptable that the Commission recommended reducing Hungary's dependence on Russian energy sources.

Cover photo: Gergely Gulyas, Minister heading the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Faggyas Sándor
idezojelekgyermek

2026 a remény éve

Faggyas Sándor avatarja

A kedden elfogadott költségvetés megvédi a magyar embereket a háború káros hatásaitól.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu