Brussels’s Trap to Encroach on Economic Sovereignty

Although the proposal cites rising geopolitical tensions in Europe, researcher Bernadett Petri argues that it is primarily driven by French and German interests, as well as long-standing federalist ambitions in Brussels. The introduction of an EU-wide investment screening system—especially one that includes decision-making powers—could set a precedent for extending EU authority into other economic areas such as industrial policy, innovation subsidies, and capital flows. This would pave the way for a form of economic federalism historically favored by France and pragmatically accepted by Germany when it serves their economic interests. While the proposal is framed as a means of protecting European sovereignty, critics argue that real sovereignty lies not in suppressing the freedoms of nation-states, but in supporting their autonomy. True European sovereignty would require asserting independence in external relations while fully respecting national self-determination internally.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission in Brussels (Photo: THILO SCHMUELGEN / POOL)