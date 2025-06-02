PM Orban Shows Support for Poland’s Newly Elected President

“And I ask you, my friends, to welcome Mateusz Morawiecki with open arms. He has arrived straight from the battlefield. There will be a presidential election in Poland on Sunday. Long live Nawrocki! If you want to know, my friends, what true liberal democracy looks like, just ask him! Unbelievable things are happening in Poland. They are trampling on every European rule and every constitutional principle. And Brussels tolerates it. No—Brussels supports it! What a disgrace! I’ve been in European politics for 35 years, but I’ve never seen anything as shameful as what they’re doing to the Polish people and to PiS. For that alone, the Brussels leadership should resign. Welcome, Mateusz!”

With these words, Viktor Orban voiced his support on Thursday at CPAC Budapest for Mateusz Morawiecki, politician of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, and for their presidential candidate, Karol Nawrocki.

Karol Nawrocki, the presidential candidate backed by the Law and Justice party (PiS), is the winner of the Polish election (Photo: AFP)

Right-Wing Victory in Polish Elections

Nawrocki, the Law and Justice (PiS) candidate, narrowly defeated his liberal-globalist opponent Rafał Trzaskowski on Sunday night by a margin of 51–49%. Trzaskowski, the mayor of Warsaw, has now lost his second presidential election after his 2020 defeat. His loss may also severely weaken Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who previously also campaigned in vain alongside Hungarian leftist-liberal PM candidate Peter Marki-Zay who lost in 2022.