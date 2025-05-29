Viktor Orban: Ukraine's Fast-Tracked EU Membership Is a Pretext to Restructure Europe for War

CPAC Hungary has officially kicked off. In keeping with tradition, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban opened the conference, one of the largest international assemblies of the patriotic world. This year’s event features speakers and guests from 30 countries across six continents, including heads of state, party leaders, and prominent right-wing thinkers. The goal is for patriotic forces to jointly address the challenges of globalism and strengthen sovereigntist international cooperation.

Viktor Orban addresses CPAC Hungary

Photo: Sandor Csudai

Before Viktor Orban’s speech, a personal video message from Donald Trump was played. In it, President Trump thanked the organizers and praised Orban, calling him a "great man" and expressed pride in their friendship and joint fight.

Trump' Victory and Projection for the Election in Hungary

PM Orban began his speech by referring back to a statement he made at last year’s CPAC:

Last year I stood here and said that Donald Trump would win the presidential election. He won.

He then made a clear reference to next year's elections in Hungary:

Next year, there will be elections in Hungary. Any questions?

Hungary's prime minister then greeted the audience:

Good day, my friends! CPAC veterans and newcomers alike, welcome.

He then praised the conference attendees:

We have an amazing group here this year

He emphasized that the people gathered represent a truly unique assembly in Europe:

No one in Europe could bring together a better group than this today. Thank you for being here together.

A Meeting of Patriotic Leaders

The Hungarian prime minister also underscored the political weight of the conference:

Today, Europe’s strongest, most patriotic, sovereigntist political leaders are here. Many have also come from America.

He praised the fighters of the international patriotic movement:

They are the toughest, most determined, and most experienced leaders — people who have been fighting for their nations in international politics for decades.

Viktor Orban then praised the resilience and sacrifices of patriotic leaders:

They have faced countless attacks, brutality, and smear campaigns. Here are those who know victory requires suffering. Those who know that winning demands not just hard work but endurance—just as President Trump’s example shows.

PM Orban drew a sharp contrast between patriots and liberals:

European liberals and progressives couldn’t withstand even half of what our leaders have endured. But our leaders stood strong, got back up when needed, and won. If the European liberals faced even half as much pressure, they’d break down in tears, run away, and hide behind the skirts of progressive journalists.

He then emphasized that patriotic leaders have not only survived but have acheved progress:

Our leaders didn’t just survive—they accomplished incredible things in their countries.

Matt Schlapp and CPAC’s Global Success

The Hungarian prime minister offered special praise to one of the key figures of the American conservative movement:

Our friend Matt Schlapp is here, the embodiment of perseverance.

He highlighted Schlapp’s accomplishments:

He turned CPAC into a global brand. Whenever this conference approaches, liberals around the world tuck their tails and retreat.

PM Orban noted that under the Biden administration, Central and Eastern Europe became an inspiration for conservatives:

During the Biden era, he recognized that the source of conservative intellectual revival was in Central and Eastern Europe.

The prime minister also noted Hungary’s role:

He realized that what we’ve achieved on a small scale here in Hungary can be done on a large scale in America.

Finally, he thanked the event's creators:

He brought CPAC’s first European gathering to Hungary. We owe it to him and our friend Miklos Szantho that we are here today. Thank you very much.

Georgia’s Patriotic Hero: Irakli Kobakhidze

Viktor Orban went on to first praise the Georgian prime minister’s accomplishments:

Here with us is Irakli Kobakhidze, the Georgian hero of the international patriotic movement, who won an election against the entire world—the entire liberal world. He wiped out the progressives, delivering a defeat they rarely suffer, all while achieving Europe’s highest economic growth.

He also highlighted the challenging geopolitical environment in which Kobakhidze achieved this success:

And he did all this while 20% of his country is under the Russian bear’s paw. He didn’t let Brussels drag them into war. He didn’t let them become Ukraine 2. What a victory, what a success! Welcome, Irakli.

The Macedonian Castle Captain

Hungary's prime minister then welcomed North Macedonia’s leader:

And here is our Macedonian hero. My friends, he won the election despite Brussels fully supporting his opponent. He is our castle captain, protecting Europe’s southern borders against migration. Viva Macedonia!

Robert Fico: The Survivor Warrior

PM Orban also addressed the gravely wounded but resilient Slovak Prime Minister

Ladies and gentlemen, Prime Minister Robert Fico will also speak to us today.

He summarized Robert Fico’s ordeal:

Remember, he’s the toughest among us. He was shot five times, practically riddled with bullets. A frenzied, incited liberal mob fired five shots into him. And today, he’s here with us, fighting as if nothing happened. The world has never seen anything like it."

He praised Fico’s political and human example:

He is Europe’s greatest comeback. Thank you, Robert, for setting an example for us.

Andrej Babis and a Migration-Free Hungary

Next, PM Orban addressed former Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis:

And here comes Andrej Babis, the former and future prime minister of the Czech Republic.

He recalled their shared battles:

Dear Andrej, what battles we fought together during those long nights in Brussels.

He stressed that Babis’s support was critical to Hungary’s anti-migration stance:

We had to fight against the overwhelming majority of pro-migration prime ministers. Andrej, today Hungary is a migration-free zone. This could not have happened without you. Thank you, and we await your return!

Santiago Abascal and Spain’s Freedom Fight

The leader of Spain’s right-wing was also praised:

And welcome to Santiago Abascal, our Spanish hero.

PM Orban didn’t hold back in criticizing Spain’s current political climate:

My friends! In Spain today, we see the most brutal oppression—though the French and Germans can’t complain either. But what’s happening in Spain is unprecedented. If there were fair competition, Vox would already lead Spain, and that moment isn’t far off, dear Santiago, captain of the cause.

Poland Under the Shadow of “Liberal Democracy”

Turning to Poland, PM Orban welcomed former Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki:

And friends, let us embrace Mateusz Morawiecki.

He highlighted the gravity of Poland’s ongoing electoral struggle

He comes straight from a battlefield—Poland is holding a presidential election this Sunday. Long live Morawiecki.

He then condemned liberal hypocrisy about the rule of law:

If you want to know what a 'true' liberal democracy is like, just ask him. What’s happening in Poland is beyond belief.

He sharply criticized Brussels:

They trample on every European rule and constitutional principle. And Brussels tolerates this? Worse—it supports it. What a disgrace!

Returning to Poland's situation, Viktor Orban said: I’ve been in European politics for 35 years, but I’ve never seen anything as shameless as what they’re doing to Poland and the PiS party. The Brussels leadership should resign over this alone. Welcome, Mateusz!

Alice Weidel – Voice of a Sovereign Germany

Next, he highlighted Alice Weidel, co-chair of Germany’s AfD party:

Here with us is Chairwoman Alice Weidel, representing the Europe of sovereign nations.

He addressed her directly: "Madam Chairwoman, your visit means a great deal to us."

Then, he drew a sharp contrast between her and the EPP-led Brussels leadership.

We all know our main opponent in Brussels is a German, Herr Weber—a Hungarophobic, petty, vengeful man. But it’s good for us Hungarians to see decent Germans who love their country more than Brussels. Welcome, Madam Chairwoman

Herbert Kickl and Austrian Injustice

Viktor Orban then greeted Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s Freedom Party:"Friends, we have a fighter from Austria as well—Herbert Kickl.

He recalled Kickl’s key role in founding the patriotic movement:

At his invitation, we laid the foundation stones for the patriots in Vienna, on which this great party has since been built.

PM Orban openly addressed the electoral injustice: "If there were real justice, Austria’s chancellor today would be Herbert Kickl. He won the election—they just stole the chancellorship from him."

Then he addressed Kickl personally:

Dear Herbert, politics may not always be fair. But believe me, there is moral balance. Your time will come, and we will have a huge celebration in Vienna when Austria rejoins the club of patriotic nations. Welcome!

Geert Wilders – Europe’s Bravest Fighter

The Hungarian prime minister gave special recognition to Geert Wilders, the Dutch freedom fighter:

Somewhere among us is the bravest fighter in Europe.

He then painted a stark picture of Wilders' living conditions: "He has to endure extraordinary hardships. He never talks about it, he doesn't say anything, because he is modest and because he is Dutch. You know, the Dutch think it is inappropriate to talk about personal feelings."

Viktor Orban emphasized the threats Wilders faces:

Our Dutch hero lives under constant danger and threats. He’s surrounded by bodyguards, never has a moment of peace—perhaps only here in Hungary. He’s at the top of the fanatics’ blacklist.

"While his own progressive compatriots give him not a word of praise, only attacks, he never complains, he simply serves. Steadfast and unflinching. Welcome, Geert Wilders. We are proud of you," he said.

PM Orban also recognized the delegates from other nations: “And there are French, Israelis and Middle Eastern Christians with us—all excellent fighters and great people. I welcome you as well—God bless you in Hungary.”

He then returned to Trump's political victory: “My friends, what a change in just one year! A true civilizational turning point.”He declared: “Donald Trump won, and the Trump tornado has swept across the world and changed it completely. He gave hope back to the world.”

According to the prime minister, Trump’s victory marks the rebirth of the Western world:

We are not drowning in the sea of woke. We are not being overwhelmed by migrants. He brought back hope for a normal life, he brought back hope for peace.

He then congratulated those who helped achieve this success: “Many people helped him. Congratulations to those who were there for that fantastic American victory—this is the greatest comeback the Western world has ever seen: The One, Big Beautiful Comeback.”

In the Service of Voters

Finally, he had sharp criticism for the Left and praised Trump’s consistency: “And what a slap in the face, my dear friends! What a slap to the Left that not only did he return, but he’s doing what he promised his voters. Even I am stunned. Is this possible? Not just in Hungary?”

Mr. Orban praised the new U.S. president’s first steps:

President Trump’s first 100 days are a real truth serum —not only for America, but for the entire Western world.

He then listed what he considers the key actions:

“If you came illegally, go home! He abolished gender regulations, banished critical race theory. He kicked woke ideology out of the military. He took on the deep state. He exposed the global liberal network.”

According to Mr. Orban, this exposure is far-reaching:

It turns out everything we suspected is true: undercover agents, shadow institutions, money-laundering operations, funding of political actors in foreign countries—including Hungary.

He illustrated this with a striking image: “Standing naked before us is the entire Soros empire—the emperor has no clothes, and it’s not a pretty sight.”



Hungarian Law and the Hope for Peace

He then referred to domestic developments: “Friends! The light is finally reaching the darkest corners. There’s panicked screeching here too, even in Hungary—here comes the new law: if you’re involved in politics, you can’t accept foreign money. It’s that simple.”

Regarding the war, he expressed hope:

And hope for peace has returned. We hope that soon, hundreds will no longer have to die every day on the frontlines. We hope cities will no longer be shelled. We hope we won’t have to pour billions of dollars into an unwinnable war.

He described Trump’s victory as the return of normalcy: “Donald Trump’s victory and the fall of the liberals feel like a dream. The United States can be saved—and the American dream can return.”

The Hijacked European Dream

PM Orban posed a question: “But what about us? What about the dream of Europeans? We had a dream too.”

He recalled the original European vision:

Our European dream was that if we Europeans unite, there will be no more war—we can live in prosperity and safety. Let’s work together. Sovereign nations should unite and create the safest and most advanced continent in the world.

But, he argued, that dream has been stolen: "It was stolen by Brussels. They derailed our future.”

Europe Has Turned into a Nightmare

Mr. Orban made the dramatic statement: “Instead of the European dream, we are living a nightmare. Europeans no longer feel safe in their own countries, cities, streets. They’ve become strangers in places they called home just 20 years ago.”

He explained the process as: “It’s simple math—they are stealing our cities. This isn’t integration, it’s organized population replacement.”

He also talked about the economic ramifications:

Instead of European prosperity, companies are collapsing. We pay two to four times more for electricity and gas than in the United States.

Ez szerinte a szabadság elvesztéséhez vezetett: „És oda az európai szabadság is. Európában eldurvultak a dolgok. A legdurvább hatalmi harc zajlik. Nem ismernek se Istent, se embert.”

He strongly criticized the Green Deal, saying: “The Green Deal, the green transition, is killing our economies. It’s slowly becoming a parody.”

Orban stated Europe can't compete: “Now, when we should be negotiating with a heavyweight American president on trade and tariffs, we find we only have featherweight leaders.”

This, he argued, has led to a loss of freedom:“European freedom is gone too. Things have gotten very ugly. The harshest power struggle is happening. And they respect neither God nor man.”

He cited examples of persecution of right-wing leaders: “Le Pen is being barred from presidential candidacy through court rulings. Salvini is dragged to court. AfD is under national security investigation. Patriots' events are being violently disrupted. Leftist thugs attack right-wingers.”

The Internal Enemies of Freedom

Orban went on to quote J. D. Vance's conclusion:

J. D. Vance is right. Today, freedom in Europe is not under threat from outside, but is being overthrown from within.

He summarized the severity: “Everyone sees there is trouble. The whole structure is tottering and crumbling. Change is needed. It can’t go on like this. Our opponents know it too.”

Two Paths Before Europe

In closing, the Hungarian prime minister presented a stark choice:

“Friends, there are two plans on the table. One is the liberal plan, the other is the Patriots' Plan for Europe. The liberal plan sees the old, culturally Christian Europe as outdated.”

He described the liberal plan’s history and consequences: “They want to move beyond it. For decades, they’ve been working to create a new identity to replace Christianity and the nation. First, they promised prosperity—‘let go of your traditions and Europe will become the land of limitless consumption.’ That failed. Then they said Europe would be the continent of inclusion.”

He gave an symbolic example: “We’ve gotten to the point where Belgium’s and Israel’s national football teams have to play in Budapest instead of Brussels.”

Then he continued: “And now, after Trump’s victory, comes the next idea—Europe should become the bastion of the global liberal empire. The liberals are fleeing from America to Brussels—after Washington, Brussels is their new Mecca.”

Pro-War Brussels

According to Mr. Orban, the biggest problem is Brussels’s stance on war: “But the worst part isn’t even that Brussels is run by progressive, liberal bureaucrats. The biggest problem is that Brussels is pro-war.”

He contrasted American and European positions: “While the United States has finally become pro-peace, Brussels is stuck in war.”

He concluded by revealing the liberal plan’s true aim: “Europe must be centralized under the pretext of war. If there’s war, then more Brussels, less sovereignty.”

“According to the liberal plan, Europe must adopt a new economic model—a war economy.” Orban states that the current EU leadership sees war as an engine for the economy: “They want to build a war economy. In their minds, war is the motor of the economy. Joint debt, central control, and a war fund.”

According to him, Ukraine is the tool:

The key to this liberal plan is Ukraine. The accelerated EU membership for the Ukrainian state is the perfect excuse to restructure Europe into a wartime system.

He argued that “The liberal plan leads to a wartime, centralized, and indebted Europe—where there is no freedom, but there is obedience.”

"This is why Hungary is problematic for Brussels. Their problem with Hungary is that the Hungarian free breed grows free, and we don’t bow easily. Instead of obedience and submission, we follow our own path.”

Prime Miniser Orban then presented a clear alternative:

We have a plan too: the Patriots' Plan. It consists of four points.

Detailing the elements he said:

First of all, we want peace “We don’t need a new Eastern front, and that’s why we don't need Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.”

“We don’t need a new Eastern front, and that’s why we don't need Ukraine’s membership in the European Union.” Secondly, we want sovereignty “We don’t want joint taxes, we don’t want joint borrowing, and we don’t want centralized economic control, nor do we want our money sent to fund a third country’s war.”

“We don’t want joint taxes, we don’t want joint borrowing, and we don’t want centralized economic control, nor do we want our money sent to fund a third country’s war.” Thirdly, we must defend freedom “We must give people back the freedom of politics, thought, and opinion.”

“We must give people back the freedom of politics, thought, and opinion.” Fourthly, we want to take Europe back from the migrants “We want Christian culture, schools based on national identity, streets and neighborhoods without fear. We want to be proud of our nations. This is the Patriots' plan.

The prime minister defined the upcoming political goals as follows: “Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends, European politics will, for the next few years, still be about which plan prevails.”

He also made the sequence of tasks clear:

This battle must first be won at home by everyone, and only then, together, in Brussels.

PM Orban drew an encouraging conclusion from the results of the European Parliamentary elections: “Last year’s European Parliament election was a resounding success. If I add up the three right-wing groups – we are bigger than the EPP. But of course, politics is not merely mathematics, but the direction is clear: we need unity, slowly, step by step, steadily. By the time the decisive battle comes, we must be united.”

He emphasized the importance of domestic victories: “So the first step, dear friends, everyone must win at home.”

He mentioned specific upcoming elections:

The Poles, dear Mateusz, this Sunday. The Czechs, dear Andrej, this fall. Us, in Hungary next spring, and then the French too, and then we’ll be there – then the reclaiming of Brussels into the hands of patriots can begin.

Transatlantic Alliance: Europe and America

According to Mr. Orban, a patriotic victory requires the support of the United States: “For this, we need America. We need President Trump’s successful governance.”

He then clearly defined the enemy: “We must dismantle the American and Brussels liberal conspiracy – the transatlantic deep state. We must shut off the American liberal money taps. In short, European and American patriots need each other.”

At the end of his speech, Prime Minister Orban delivered a clear and mobilizing message:

“The mission is clear, the task is not complicated. Go home, and everyone must win their own election. Just win – the rest will follow like clockwork.”

He closed with powerful political conviction, saying a variation on his customary rallying cry:

After America, we Europeans will reclaim our dreams, and we will take over Brussels. Let’s make Europe great again! Go Hungary! Go Patriots! God bless Hungary!

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban addresses CPAC Hungary (Photo: Sandor Csudai)