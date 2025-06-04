Collectif Nemesis: Women Are First Victims of Migration

Could you tell us what Collectif Nemesis is?

The members of Collectif Nemesis visited Budapest on the occasion of CPAC Hungary (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Astrid: Our organization was founded six years ago. We formed a women’s group that fights against mass migration and the Islamization of France, and for the safety of women. We believe that women are the first victims of migration, and we have many problems with migrants who come primarily from North Africa and Africa.

Do you have any personal stories related to this?

Mathilda: Yes. I come from a small town in southern France, but when I turned eighteen, I had to move to a big city for my studies. There was massive migration there, lots of problems, and a great deal of harassment—it was shocking. That’s when I found this group of young women, and I felt I had to join them.

Is it only France facing this problem in today's Europe?

Astrid: No, we believe this is a general problem across European countries. Hungary has been spared because it has a very tough prime minister who follows a zero migration policy, and that has saved the country. That’s one of the reasons we are here—to warn Hungary. Tere here may be some left-wing people who think Orban is too tough on migration. We want to tell them to come to France and see what the policy of open migration really looks like.

What should European leaders do about migration?

Mathilda: Politicians should put an end to migration both in France and Europe, because it is a huge problem for women. They could stop it; France has anti-migration laws, but they are not enforced. That is a very serious issue.

How do the French police handle the situation?

Astrid: This is a major concern. There are neighborhoods and suburbs that police simply do not enter, because these are essentially occupied areas. The police are afraid to go in, since those who control these neighborhoods are armed.

Do you see any opportunities for international cooperation on this issue?

Mathilda: Yes, we work closely with members of the European Parliament. We often go to Brussels and Strasbourg and try to talk to as many politicians as possible. Today, the European Parliament has a right-wing majority, including the EPP. Since we don’t work for any political party, we maintain relations with all right-wing parties to help them propose amendments and shape the future of Europe.

What is your message for to the Hungarian people?

Astrid: Do not change your migration policy. As I said, we have a lot of problems in France. If mass migration is allowed, many people will enter the country, the population will change, roles will change, and Hungary will face the same problems France does. So, look at us—and do not do what we did!

