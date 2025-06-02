From Peter Magyar’s Vice President to Timea Szabo: Hungarian Prophets Who Got the Polish Elections Wrong

“Illibelaris Leader” [sic] – Tisza Party vice president Zoltan Tarr likely meant to write illiberal, but didn’t quite manage. His prediction fared no better. On Sunday, the liberal, globalist politician wrote: “Poland elects a president today. This will decide whether the forces choosing the European path and breaking PiS’s autocratic rule will manage to bring about change.” Tarr went so far as to declare victory: “Hungary and Poland want change!” – which, in the case of Poland, turned out to be true, but not the change he had hoped for. The anti-government sentiment led to a PiS victory, not the win for the liberal candidate he anticipated.

Photo: Screenshot

Timea Szabo didn’t stay quiet either. She prematurely celebrated the victory of liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, tossing in the usual anti-Orban rhetoric. Hungary's former Socialist Interior Minister Monika Lamperth even tried to caution Karacsony's fellow party politician about the reliability of exit polls – without much success.

Andras Jambor, who is reportedly connected to Estratos, a globalist-aligned firm accused of meddling in the Polish election, also got his prediction wrong. At least he corrected himself afterward.

Andras Jambor also got his prediction about the elections wrong. (Photo: Screenshot)

Last but not least, Momentum Party President Marton Tompos, who recently withdrew from the election race, undergoing political auto-da-fe, posted referencing the “Warsaw Express” – predicting it would reach Budapest by 2026. But ironically, if the Polish Right’s victory were repeated in Hungary next year, it’s unlikely Tompos would consider it a desirable result.

Photo: Screenshot

Cover photo: Presidential elections in Poland (Photo: ANDRZEJ IWANCZUK/AFP Source: NurPhoto)