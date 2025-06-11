Rendkívüli

Eddig és ne tovább: Magyarország perbe fogta az Európai Unió Bíróságát

Orbán ViktorUkrajnaVolodimir Zelenszkij
magyar

Hungarians Have These Three Messages for Zelensky

Viktor Orban conveyed a clear message to Volodymyr Zelensky — three things that the Hungarian people firmly say no to. According to the Hungarian prime minister, Hungarians reject decisions being made over their heads about their future.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 11. 14:43
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Viktor Orban shared three firm points with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, he says, reflect the will of the Hungarian people. The prime minister published these statements on his social media page.

Kijev, 2024. július 2. A Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda által közreadott képen Orbán Viktor miniszterelnök (b) és Volodimir Zelenszkij ukrán elnök tárgyal Kijevben 2024. július 2-án. MTI/Miniszterelnöki Sajtóiroda/Fischer Zoltán
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Orban’s three clear messages to Zelensky:

  • Hungarians do not want to die for Ukraine.
  • Hungarians do not want their children to be sent to the Ukrainian front and return in coffins.
  • Hungarians do not want their money going to Ukraine.

Let’s not allow decisions about our future to be made over our heads,

stressed the prime minister, who also urged people to fill out the Voks 2025 ballot in the ongoing public opinion vote.

Magyar Nemzet had previously reported that Zelensky had attacked Hungary over the fact that Hungarians do not want to die for Ukraine. This morning, a Hungarian media outlet published a soft interview with the Ukrainian president, where no mention was made of the disenfranchisement of Hungarians in Transcarpathia — but instead, Zelensky issued threats against Hungary. This has further escalated diplomatic tensions between Ukraine, the European Union, and Hungary.

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekbrüsszeli szankciók

Brüsszeli hajtóvadászat a győztesek ellen

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Ahol a jobboldal nyer, ott az EU hamarosan jogállamiságról és demokráciadeficitről kezd papolni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu