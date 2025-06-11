Hungarians Have These Three Messages for Zelensky

Viktor Orban shared three firm points with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which, he says, reflect the will of the Hungarian people. The prime minister published these statements on his social media page.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: MTI/Prime Minister's Press Office/Zoltan Fischer)

Orban’s three clear messages to Zelensky:

Hungarians do not want to die for Ukraine.

Hungarians do not want their children to be sent to the Ukrainian front and return in coffins.

Hungarians do not want their money going to Ukraine.

Let’s not allow decisions about our future to be made over our heads,

stressed the prime minister, who also urged people to fill out the Voks 2025 ballot in the ongoing public opinion vote.

Magyar Nemzet had previously reported that Zelensky had attacked Hungary over the fact that Hungarians do not want to die for Ukraine. This morning, a Hungarian media outlet published a soft interview with the Ukrainian president, where no mention was made of the disenfranchisement of Hungarians in Transcarpathia — but instead, Zelensky issued threats against Hungary. This has further escalated diplomatic tensions between Ukraine, the European Union, and Hungary.