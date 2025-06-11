PM Orban Responds to Ukrainian President: Zelensky Attacked Us Because Hungarians Don’t Want to Die for Ukraine + Video

“President Zelensky attacked us because Hungarians don’t want to die for Ukraine,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. He continued:

We don’t want our children to return from the front in coffins, and we don’t want Hungarian money going to Ukraine!

The PM also shared a video excerpt of a speech he gave today at a closed-door event called “Parliamentary Salon,” in which he emphasized that while Hungarians sympathize with Ukrainians and recognize their difficult situation, they do not want to die for Ukraine.

We don’t want our children, in the form of the Hungarian army, to be sent to the Ukrainian frontlines or even to Ukrainian territory and for them to come back in coffins. We don’t want Hungarian money going to Ukraine! We don’t want utility costs in Hungary to increase two and a half times because of aid to Ukraine or its EU membership,

Viktor Orban stated.

Zelensky Threatens Hungarians

As previously reported, diplomatic tensions are rising between Ukraine, the European Union and Hungary. According to political analyst Daniel Deak, the conflict surrounding Ukraine’s potential EU membership has become deeply entrenched in Hungarian domestic politics—amid foreign statements, espionage cases, and targeted smear campaigns. This is also why Zelensky is personally targeting Viktor Orban. This morning, a Hungarian news outlet published a soft-interview with the Ukrainian president that failed to address the disenfranchisement of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia, but instead, Zelensky did issue threats against Hungarians in the interview.