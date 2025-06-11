Orbán ViktorEurópai UnióVolodimir Zelenszkijkoporsóbankémügykonfliktusgyerekpénztagságfront
magyar

PM Orban Responds to Ukrainian President: Zelensky Attacked Us Because Hungarians Don’t Want to Die for Ukraine + Video

The prime minister firmly stands up for the Hungarian people.

Munkatársunktól
Forrás: Facebook2025. 06. 11. 10:21
Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“President Zelensky attacked us because Hungarians don’t want to die for Ukraine,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media page. He continued:

We don’t want our children to return from the front in coffins, and we don’t want Hungarian money going to Ukraine!

The PM also shared a video excerpt of a speech he gave today at a closed-door event called “Parliamentary Salon,” in which he emphasized that while Hungarians sympathize with Ukrainians and recognize their difficult situation, they do not want to die for Ukraine.

We don’t want our children, in the form of the Hungarian army, to be sent to the Ukrainian frontlines or even to Ukrainian territory and for them to come back in coffins. We don’t want Hungarian money going to Ukraine! We don’t want utility costs in Hungary to increase two and a half times because of aid to Ukraine or its EU membership,

Viktor Orban stated.

Zelensky Threatens Hungarians

As previously reported, diplomatic tensions are rising between Ukraine, the European Union and Hungary. According to political analyst Daniel Deak, the conflict surrounding Ukraine’s potential EU membership has become deeply entrenched in Hungarian domestic politics—amid foreign statements, espionage cases, and targeted smear campaigns. This is also why Zelensky is personally targeting Viktor Orban. This morning, a Hungarian news outlet published a soft-interview with the Ukrainian president that failed to address the disenfranchisement of ethnic Hungarians in Transcarpathia, but instead, Zelensky did issue threats against Hungarians in the interview.

 

Cover photo: Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekbrüsszeli szankciók

Brüsszeli hajtóvadászat a győztesek ellen

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Ahol a jobboldal nyer, ott az EU hamarosan jogállamiságról és demokráciadeficitről kezd papolni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu