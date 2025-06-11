Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the XXI Century Institute, told Magyar Nemzet that in recent weeks, increasing political pressure has been placed on Hungary from both Ukraine and the European Union.

Zelensky has been personally attacking Viktor Orban, the political analyst explains why. (Photo Daniel Deak's Facebook page)

These efforts are aimed at changing Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s EU membership,

the analyst highlighted.

Deak reminded readers that during a previous consultation, the Tisza Party communicated that the majority of Hungarian society supports Ukraine’s EU accession. However, in another case that was later made public, the same party carried out a coordinated attack with the Ukrainian intelligence services. In connection with this, multiple Ukrainian intelligence officers were expelled from Hungary.