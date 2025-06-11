Rendkívüli

Budapesti csőd: nyomozás indulhat Karácsony Gergelyék ügyében

UkrajnaXXI Század IntézetVolodimr Zelenszkij
magyar

Here's Why Zelensky Is Personally Attacking Viktor Orban

Diplomatic tensions are intensifying between Ukraine, the European Union and Hungary. According to political analyst Daniel Deak, the conflict surrounding Ukraine’s potential EU membership has now become deeply embedded in Hungarian domestic politics—amid foreign statements, espionage cases and targeted smear campaigns. This is one of the reasons why Zelensky is personally attacking Viktor Orban.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 11. 11:08
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, featured here with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, attacked Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Daniel Deak, lead analyst at the XXI Century Institute, told Magyar Nemzet that in recent weeks, increasing political pressure has been placed on Hungary from both Ukraine and the European Union.

Zelenszkij személyesen Orbán Viktort támadta, a politikai elemző kifejtette miért
Zelensky has been personally attacking Viktor Orban, the political analyst explains why. (Photo Daniel Deak's Facebook page)

These efforts are aimed at changing Hungary’s position on Ukraine’s EU membership,

the analyst highlighted.

Deak reminded readers that during a previous consultation, the Tisza Party communicated that the majority of Hungarian society supports Ukraine’s EU accession. However, in another case that was later made public, the same party carried out a coordinated attack with the Ukrainian intelligence services. In connection with this, multiple Ukrainian intelligence officers were expelled from Hungary.

According to Deak, Ukrainian propaganda is being disseminated in Hungary through foreign-funded media outlets, and the situation has escalated to the point where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself gives interviews to these outlets—openly criticizing the Hungarian prime minister and claiming that Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU membership.

The political analyst described this as an “all-out offensive,” adding that serious enmity is mounting in Brussels, Kyiv and within the Tisza Party due to the strong performance of the Voks 2025 campaign:

Approximately two million ballots have already been returned in the ongoing public opinion vote.

If these results show that the majority of respondents reject Ukraine’s EU accession, Deak believes it will send a strong political message to the EU leadership.

Deak concluded that this pressure campaign is exactly why the Ukrainian president is now actively trying to influence Hungarian public opinion.

It was also previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Valasz Online, which quickly took a hostile turn when the Ukrainian president began issuing threats.

Cover photo: Volodymyr Zelensky Attacked Viktor Orban (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Sümeghi Lóránt
idezojelekbrüsszeli szankciók

Brüsszeli hajtóvadászat a győztesek ellen

Sümeghi Lóránt avatarja

Ahol a jobboldal nyer, ott az EU hamarosan jogállamiságról és demokráciadeficitről kezd papolni.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu