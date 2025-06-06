OroszországDonald TrumpSzijjártó Péter
Hungary FM: We Are Grateful to President Donald Trump

Hungary, as an export-oriented economy, has a vested interest in seeing the world’s major powers maintain civilized relations with one another, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in San Salvador, on Thursday. According to Mr. Szijjarto, the world must avoid becoming divided into blocs.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 06. 10:43
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Zoltan Balogh / MTI)
According to a foreign ministry statement, Peter Szijjarto took to Facebook to announce that Hungary—deeply integrated into the global economy and a record-holder in exports—has a national interest, especially given its proximity to Ukraine, in seeing the world’s strongest powers maintain civilized relations and, above all, continue communicating with each other.

Szijjártó Péter szerint nem érdekünk a blokkosodás
FM Szijjarto: the formation of blocs is not in our interest. Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh

FM Szijjarto: Formation of Blocs Not in Our Interest

According to the foreign minister, good relations among great powers are also in Hungary’s own interest.

Dividing the world into blocs or entering another (cold) war runs entirely counter to our national interests. That’s why we are grateful to President Donald Trump for reopening high-level channels of communication with Russia and China,

– he wrote.

We hope these talks will lead to peace and the normal functioning of global trade,

– he added.

 

Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI)

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekUkrán kémbotrány

Kiderült Magyar Péter egyik legféltettebb titka

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

Miután Magyarországon már a sokadik választást bukta el az éppen ügyeletes ellenzéki messiás, az oligarchák úgy döntöttek, hogy bevetik a Zelenszkij-projektet.

