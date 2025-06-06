Hungary FM: We Are Grateful to President Donald Trump

According to a foreign ministry statement, Peter Szijjarto took to Facebook to announce that Hungary—deeply integrated into the global economy and a record-holder in exports—has a national interest, especially given its proximity to Ukraine, in seeing the world’s strongest powers maintain civilized relations and, above all, continue communicating with each other.

FM Szijjarto: the formation of blocs is not in our interest. Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh

FM Szijjarto: Formation of Blocs Not in Our Interest

According to the foreign minister, good relations among great powers are also in Hungary’s own interest.