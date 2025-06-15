PM Orban: This is Exactly What We Don’t Want Here

"We visited Vienna Pride to see what exactly they want to present in front of children on the streets of Budapest as well," posted Alexandra Szentkiralyi on her social media page.

"What we saw there was so shocking that we can only share the photos on the Facebook page of Fidesz Budapest, where they’re restricted to viewers over the age of 18.

There is no place for adult sexual parades in front of children on the open street. How can anyone think this is appropriate for kids? What kind of adult wants to go naked in front of children? This has no place in Budapest! We Hungarians don't want any of this!"

emphasized the Fidesz Budapest group leader.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also commented on the post.

This is exactly what we don’t want here,

he wrote.

"The rights of children come first. What happens in the bedroom is a private matter for everyone, but to display that in front of children is downright outrageous.

Do the organizers of Budapest Pride disagree with child protection? Are they once again working behind the scenes to bring Pride in front of minors and children through various tricks?

What is this?! We Hungarians don’t want gender propaganda! Freedom of speech, yes. Right to assemble, yes. Pride parade, no," emphasized Fidesz Budapest on social media, where they also shared photos and video footage of the Vienna march.

Cover photo: Vienna Pride (Source: Facebook)