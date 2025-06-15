Szentkirályi AlexandraBécsLMBTQ-propagandaBudapestLMBTQ-lobbiBALLIBERÁLIS FŐVÁROSI VEZETÉSparádéBALOLDALI VÁROSVEZETÉSPrideBALLIBERÁLIS PROPAGANDA
magyar

PM Orban: This is Exactly What We Don’t Want Here

There’s no place for adult sexual parades in front of children out on the open street, wrote Alexandra Szentkiralyi regarding the Vienna Pride event.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 06. 15. 10:24
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

"We visited Vienna Pride to see what exactly they want to present in front of children on the streets of Budapest as well," posted Alexandra Szentkiralyi on her social media page.

"What we saw there was so shocking that we can only share the photos on the Facebook page of Fidesz Budapest, where they’re restricted to viewers over the age of 18.

There is no place for adult sexual parades in front of children on the open street. How can anyone think this is appropriate for kids? What kind of adult wants to go naked in front of children? This has no place in Budapest! We Hungarians don't want any of this!" 

emphasized the Fidesz Budapest group leader.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also commented on the post.

This is exactly what we don’t want here,

he wrote.

"The rights of children come first. What happens in the bedroom is a private matter for everyone, but to display that in front of children is downright outrageous.

Do the organizers of Budapest Pride disagree with child protection? Are they once again working behind the scenes to bring Pride in front of minors and children through various tricks?

What is this?! We Hungarians don’t want gender propaganda! Freedom of speech, yes. Right to assemble, yes. Pride parade, no," emphasized Fidesz Budapest on social media, where they also shared photos and video footage of the Vienna march.

Cover photo: Vienna Pride (Source: Facebook)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Felhévizy Félix
idezojelekRuszin-Szendi Romulusz

Aranyosi Péter és Romulusz együtt döntötték romba Magyar Péter kártyavárát

Felhévizy Félix avatarja

Azért vannak a jóbarátok...

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu