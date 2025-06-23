Hungary FM: Hungary's Interest Is for No New Nuclear Arsenals in the World

"Unfortunately, the situation in the Middle East is becoming increasingly serious, and more intense fighting is taking place in the region," said Peter Szijjarto.

Peter Szijjarto (Source: Facebook/Peter Szijjarto)

"We Hungarians have an interest in the restoration of peace in the Middle East and the chance for everyone there to live a calm and safe life, without the constant threat of terrorism,” the minister emphasized.

"The region's security is closely linked to the security of Europe, and therefore Hungary is interested in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East as soon as possible. We are also interested in preventing any further escalation," Peter Szijjarto stated.

he said, adding that "Hungary is interested in ensuring that no new nuclear weapons arsenals are created in the world,” the minister of foreign affairs and trade said.

Peter Szijjarto noted phone talks he had on Sunday with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar and Russia's Sergei Lavrov, as well as with Bahraini and Jordanian counterparts Abdul Latif Zayani and Ayman Safadi, respectively.

"I told everyone that we Hungarians are committed to a peaceful resolution. It is in our interest to prevent the situation in the Middle East from escalating, as it would pose a serious threat to Europe's security as well," said Peter Szijjarto.

He added that they are closely monitoring developments and that the Defense Council will meet soon. The foreign minster also had phone talks with International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi, conveying to him that

Hungary stands up for global nuclear security and the prevention of new nuclear arsenals from being created.

