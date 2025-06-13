Hungary FM: Ukraine Would Cause Damage and Difficulties

"There’s no sane person on Earth who would think that Ukraine is in better shape than any Western Balkan country," wrote Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in a Facebook post. Hungary finds it unacceptable that Brussels is pushing Ukraine’s EU membership while hindering the integration of the Western Balkans.
Brussels Applies Double Standards, Says Peter Szijjarto
The minister announced that the two countries signed a comprehensive intergovernmental strategic agreement under which Hungarian businesses will take part in the development of North Macedonia’s transport, energy and telecommunications infrastructure.