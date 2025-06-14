Orbán ViktorFidesz-KDNPMenczer TamásVoks 2025postaláda
PM Orban: Twice as Many Returned “Voks 2025” Ballots as Voted in Tisza Party’s Poll + Video

"Voting isn't so easy when Tisza Party members are stealing ballots from mailboxes," Hungary's prime minister says.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source:Facebook)
"We launched Voks 2025 a month or two ago—an initiative aimed at preventing Ukraine's accession to the European Union," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban in a video posted on social media by Tamas Menczer, Communications Director of Fidesz–KDNP. The prime minister emphasized that this public opinion consultation represents a stronger expression of political power than the European parliamentary elections themselves. "There, you just had to show up and check a box, and that’s it. But here, it's different. Here you have to read something, understand it, fill it out, take it to the post office, and send it back," he explained.

"Those who take part in this vote are presumably not far from us politically. At the very least, we can say they’ve heard our voice—and more than that, they’ve acted on our request and expressed their opinion."

It’s not as simple as one might think—especially when Tisza Party people are stealing the ballots from mailboxes. But I must say, at least twice as many people have voted so far in Voks 2025 as did in the Tisza Party’s own party-based vote on the same issue,

Orban added.

 

