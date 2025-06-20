Tarr ZoltánTisza PártVoks 2025baloldal
Tisza MEP Continues Old Leftist Tradition by Attacking the Voks 2025 Vote

Zoltan Tarr has called Hungary's Voks 2025 vote useless, essentially dismissing the opinions of over two million people. As an MEP of the Tisza Party, his remarks show little regard for Hungarian citizens’ views. This attitude isn't surprising, as Tarr previously admitted that his party follows the position of the European People’s Party (EPP). Left-wing politicians have a history of criticizing the Hungarian government for consulting the public on critical national issues.

Máté Patrik
2025. 06. 20. 15:42
Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and MEP Zoltan Tarr say one thing in Brussels and completely different things at home (Photo: Tamas Purger/MTI Photo Desk)
The domestic left wing has repeatedly demonstrated that they prioritize alignment with Brussels over Hungarian public opinion. Regarding Voks 2025, MEP Zoltan Tarr has again made it clear that he doesn’t value the voices of Hungarians. Zoltan Tarr, Peter Magyar's close associate, called the public opinion vote “completely useless,” effectively dismissing the input of more than two million people.

Voks 2025 plakát
According to Zoltan Tarr MEP of the Tisza Party, Voks 2025 is useless (Photo: Sandor Csudai)

Tarr recently gave an interview to the George Soros network-affiliated Polish outlet TVP World, where he said the Tisza Party has a different stance on Ukraine than the current Hungarian government and signaled an eager willingness to conform to Brussels’s policies.

Zoltan Tarr Exposes the Tisza Party

Tarr has made other surprising statements in the past, including admitting the party lacks its own developed positions and will align with the European People's Party (EPP) positions.

We don’t have a firmly established position on every issue. The same goes for domestic politics. We’re a very young formation and don’t want just three people to decide what we think on certain topics. […] So, in many ways, we rely on the EPP's stance, which is a kind of obligation. There are several issues where we accept and adopt the EPP position.

Peter Magyar's associate stated.

Left-Wing Disregard for Public Opinion

By calling the Voks 2025 vote unnecessary, Tarr continues a longstanding leftist tradition of undermining public consultation. Left-wing parties have frequently attacked national consultations and referendums initiated by the Hungarian government. The most recent national consultation, on the country’s new economic policy, took place in fall 2023 and drew participation from 1.3 million people. Still, Peter Magyar dismissed the process, saying:

I don’t think it’s possible to insult the intelligence of Hungarians any more than this,

the Tisza Party chief said.

Domocratic Coalition (DK) politician Zsolt Greczy called the public opinion consultation a waste of money and a sham. In the 2023 consultation on national sovereignty, MP Akos Hadhazy vandalized a campaign poster, calling it “fascist propaganda.” Katalin Cseh, then MEP of Momentum, in a speech at the European Parliament, condemned the campaign as a taxpayer-funded attack on the EU and its leadership.

In the 2022 national consultation on EU sanctions, the DK claimed there was no point in asking people’s opinions. Momentum even proposed collecting and sending them up in smoke by distributing them as kindling to those in need.

Voks 2025 Enjoys Massive Popularity

Voks 2025, which enables Hungarians to express their views on Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU membership, is now nearing its final phase, with voting closing at midnight on Friday, June 20. The Hungarian government warns that Ukraine’s accelerated accession carries serious risks. They argue it could financially ruin the EU and be particularly detrimental to Hungary and Central Europe. Key concerns include the loss of agricultural subsidies, increased security threats from the war, rising organized crime, labor market disruption, and strain on the healthcare and pension systems.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Kossuth Radio that over two million ballots had been returned, calling it a massive success and urging everyone to take part.

 

Cover photo: Tisza Party chief Peter Magyar and MEP Zoltan Tarr say one thing in Brussels and completely different things at home (Photo: Tamas Purger/MTI Photo Desk)

 

Odrobina Kristóf
idezojelekMagyar Péter

Magyar Péternek ezért van szüksége a gyűlöletre

Odrobina Kristóf avatarja

A Tisza Párt elnöke képtelen szakítani az arrogáns, pökhendi jellemével, már-már kényszert érez arra, hogy belerúgjon mindenkibe.

Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu