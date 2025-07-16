Hungary FM: Where Are the Human Rights Activists Now?

Peter Szijjarto highlighted that it is outright shocking and disillusioning how Brussels and the leaders of European countries turn their heads away in the face of the inhumane forced conscription taking place in Ukraine.

Where are the usually loud NGOs, the human rights activists and the supposedly independent media now?

the minister asked rhetorically in a post.

He closed his statement by saying: “It is unacceptable and cries out for explanation that a Hungarian man was beaten to death in Ukraine simply because he did not want to go to war.”

According to the ministry’s briefing, Szijjarto stated in Brussels on Tuesday that the latest report by the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights confirms that brutal manhunts are taking place in Ukraine under the guise of conscription, making the indifference of European politicians particularly shocking in this light.

At a press conference held during a break in the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, the foreign minister presented the report by the Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights, which contains local accounts of widespread, systematic violations and acts of violence by Ukrainian recruiters.

The document, signed by Michael O’Flaherty, the Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner, includes these findings—reporting deaths, torture, beatings and brutal treatment during conscription in Ukraine—based on statements from the Ukrainian Parliament’s Human Rights Commissioner,

he pointed out.

So the fact that manhunts are taking place in Ukraine’s streets under the guise of conscription is a fact. The fact that recruiters treat people brutally in Ukraine is a fact. The fact that unacceptable acts occur during violent conscription in Ukraine is a fact. The fact that people die in Ukraine due to the brutality of recruiters, because they do not want to go to the front, do not want to fight, and do not want to take part in senseless slaughter, is a fact. Unfortunately, it was this brutal Ukrainian manhunt that claimed the life of a Hungarian man last week,

he listed. Szijjarto described as unacceptable and shocking the indifference and negligence with which European politicians relate to this issue.

Where are the NGOs? Where are the Soros organizations? Where are the supposedly independent journalists? Where are the human rights organizations now? Why have they not spoken up to say that this manhunt taking place on Ukraine’s streets is unacceptable?

he asked. FM Szijjarto announced that since a Hungarian has also become a victim of this brutal Ukrainian action, the Hungarian government will on Wednesday officially initiate the placement of the Ukrainian military leaders and officials responsible for these events on the EU sanctions list. He also reminded that the EU’s global sanctions regime was created precisely so that if systematic human rights violations occur anywhere in the world, the perpetrators can be sanctioned by the community.

The specific submission will be prepared by tomorrow. We will submit it here in Brussels tomorrow. Today I announced at the foreign ministers’ meeting that Hungary is initiating the placement of the Ukrainian officers responsible for the death of the Hungarian man on the EU sanctions list. This is the minimum the European Union must do in this matter,

he explained. The minister also stated that an increasingly aggressive war atmosphere prevails among his colleagues, with a clear intent to send even more weapons and money to Ukraine to meet Kyiv’s growing demands. He lamented that the vast majority of decision-makers approach the situation solely from the Ukrainian perspective, consistently sidelining European or national interests.

It is clearly visible that no one here, except us, seems to have a problem with making European people pay the price for increasing arms deliveries,

he remarked, adding:

We are still under enormous pressure (…) for Hungary to finally agree to allowing Ukraine’s accession negotiations to move into a substantive phase, enabling Ukraine to become a member of the European Union in an accelerated manner (…) I made it clear that Hungary will not yield on this issue, as we are bound by the clearly declared will of more than two million Hungarian people who do not want to belong to the same integration with Ukraine,

he emphasized.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: Anadolu via AFP)