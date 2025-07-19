The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and the Ukrainian police have apprehended and arrested the man who, on July 16, set fire to the Greek Orthodox Church in Palad'-Komarivtsi (Palagykomoroc), Transcarpathia, and sprayed anti-Hungarian graffiti on the wall.
Perpetrator in Transcarpathian Church Burning Arrested
Authorities believe the provocation aimed to destabilize the region. The perpetrator, a resident of Transcarpathia, also spray painted hate-inciting graffiti on the walls.
According to the investigation, the perpetrator is a 28-year-old local resident who entered the church grounds late at night, set fire to the entrance door, and painted anti-Hungarian slogans on the walls. Authorities believe the attack aimed to incite ethnic tensions and destabilize the border region.
During the investigation, which is being conducted under the supervision of the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a search was carried out at the suspect’s residence, where cell phones and other evidence were seized.
Authorities are analyzing the data found on the devices, which may shed light on the perpetrator’s motives and connections. The man has been charged under Article 161, Paragraph 2, and Article 194, Paragraph 2 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code. According to police, a decision is currently being made regarding his pre-trial detention and arraignment. The SBU noted that it cannot be ruled out that the act was intended to mislead the public in order to provide a “suitable informational narrative” to certain foreign actors. As previously reported,
the slogans “Knife the Hungarians” and “Hungarians get out” were graffititied on the church walls.
This information, however, was not mentioned in the SBU’s report.
Cover photo: The perpetrator in the church burning (Source: Facebook)
Ukrainian Spy Case: Istvan Hollo Could Face Up to 15 Years
Hungary is unlikely to extradite the criminal Ukrainian national captured by the Counter Terrorism Centre.
Forced Conscription, Humiliation, Deaths – Ukraine’s Military Draft System Built on Violations
The Hungarians living in Transcarpathia are in a particularly vulnerable position.
Anti-Hungarian Messages and Church Arson in Transcarpathia
Unknown perpetrator(s) set fire to the local Greek Orthodox church and graffitied anti-Hungarian messages on the building’s walls. Viktor Orban's message to locals: "We will not allow this, you can count on us!"
PM Orban Receives Key Arab Leader
Fourteen agreements were signed during the official visit to Budapest.
