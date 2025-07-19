Perpetrator in Transcarpathian Church Burning Arrested

Authorities are analyzing the data found on the devices, which may shed light on the perpetrator’s motives and connections. The man has been charged under Article 161, Paragraph 2, and Article 194, Paragraph 2 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code. According to police, a decision is currently being made regarding his pre-trial detention and arraignment. The SBU noted that it cannot be ruled out that the act was intended to mislead the public in order to provide a “suitable informational narrative” to certain foreign actors. As previously reported,

the slogans “Knife the Hungarians” and “Hungarians get out” were graffititied on the church walls.

This information, however, was not mentioned in the SBU’s report.