PM Orban: The Moment of Truth Comes Tomorrow

MEPs will vote on whether Ursula von der Leyen should remain at the helm of the Brussels bureaucracy. The vote was scheduled due to the corruption scandals surrounding the European Commission president.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 10. 10:06
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
Hungarian PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
“Tomorrow will be a turbulent day in the European Parliament. MEPs will vote on whether Ursula von der Leyen should continue to lead the Brussels bureaucracy. The vote was scheduled because of the corruption scandals swirling around the president, but we all know that corruption is only the tip of the iceberg. This is about more than that. This is about competence, results, and the future of Europe”  – Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on his social media.

“Here is the Commission's record under Ms. von der Leyen’s leadership:

European competitiveness is in ruins, energy prices are sky-high, illegal migration is out of control, gender ideology is mandatory, the war in Ukraine is a meat grinder, European farmers are on the brink, and mindless green ideology reigns supreme,” 

“The moment of truth comes tomorrow: on one side, the imperial elite of Brussels; on the other, patriots and common sense. There is no room for hedging—one must choose. Madam President, leadership means responsibility. It is time to step down!” – Hungary's prime minister emphasized.

Cover photo: PM Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)

