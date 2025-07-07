Rendkívüli

Közpénzt pazarolt el Ruszin-Szendi Romulusz a luxusvillája megépítésére

Very Rare for a Sitting Prime Minister to Give Such an Interview

Sunday's interview with PM Orban was remarkable not just from a political, but also from a personal standpoint, Daniel Deak said. According to the lead analyst of the 21st Century Institute, this was the kind of conversation that helps us understand the reasoning behind key government decisions.

2025. 07. 07. 10:07
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI / Prime Minister’s Press Office / Zoltan Fischer)
In modern politics — especially when it comes to sitting leaders — it is extremely rare to come across interviews that highlight personal traits and emotions as prominently as in the conversation between Krisztian Lentulai and Viktor Orban. Although it touched on current political affairs, it did so from a much deeper, less conventional angle, offering insight into the background of certain — at times even historic — decisions, Daniel Deak wrote, in a brief analysis on his Facebook page.

The chief analyst of the 21st Century Institute pointed out that, until now, for instance, we had not known the extent of the role played by Aniko Levai, the prime minister’s wife, during the 2015 migration crisis. As a goodwill ambassador for the Hungarian Interchurch Aid, she met migrants at the border and then warned her husband: this must be stopped, these military-aged men must not be allowed into Europe.

You can watch the interview here (and read Magyar Nemzet’s text summary here):

