Hungary FM: No One Can Tell Hungary Where to Buy Its Oil

Szijjarto emphasized that the Hungarian government will continue to defend the country’s policy of household utility cost cuts. He noted that in several European countries families pay three to four times more for energy than in Hungary, and that the government’s goal is to ensure that household utility costs and fuel prices do not rise.

In his post, the foreign minister also said that Hungary will resist what he called blackmail by Zelensky and intends to preserve the country’s sovereignty.

At the end of his message, Szijjarto wrote: