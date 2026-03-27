Hungary FM: We Won’t Let Ukraine Turn Hungary Into an Intelligence Operations Zone

There is no compromise between these two interests. They are completely opposed. And from this, you can understand why we are seeing the most open, the most aggressive, the most shameless Ukrainian intelligence intervention in a Hungarian parliamentary election in history,

– he underlined.

FM Szijjarto argued that President Volodymyr Zelensky has effectively turned Hungary into a Ukrainian intelligence operations zone in the weeks leading up to the parliamentary election—a move he called unacceptable.

“A completely shameless intelligence operation is also taking place using a Hungarian journalist. It is outrageous that a journalist, who considers Anita Orban a friend, who claims he will have decisive influence over staffing in a potential Tisza-aligned future foreign ministry, and who collaborates with foreign intelligence services, is being used to wiretap the Hungarian foreign minister,” he said.