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PM Orban: Anyone Who Wants to Break the Hungarians Must Get Up Earlier

Hungary's prime minister thanked participants of the largest Peace March to date.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 16. 11:17
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“Anyone who wants to break the Hungarians must get up earlier. Thank you for coming in such great numbers to the largest Peace March ever held,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media page.

As reported earlier, the state ceremonial event held at and around Kossuth Square drew the larger crowd, while fewer people gathered at the Tisza Party’s event at Heroes’ Square and along Andrassy Avenue, as revealed in a statement by the Hungarian Tourism Agency (MTU).

Based on a preliminary analysis using mobile cell data from the two major events in Budapest marking the 178th anniversary of the 1848-49 Revolution and War of Independence,

around 180,000 mobile phones were identifiable in Kossuth Square, Alkotmany Street, and the surrounding streets. At Heroes’ Square and along Andrassy Avenue, the Hungarian Tourism Agency counted approximately 150,000 devices, 

MTU said on Sunday. that tens of thousands of people took part in state, municipal, and other holiday events across the capital, they added, MTU added. 

“The data are based on the anonymous, processed, and aggregated analysis of mobile cell information, fully compliant with the requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as well as the applicable Hungarian legislation,” the statement said.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: Prime Minister’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
 

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