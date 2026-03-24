Viktor Orban: We Are the Leading Force in Europe

The audience in Budapest witnessed an unprecedented unity in European history: at the Patriots’ Grand Assembly, leaders of the strongest national parties from the Western world expressed their support for the Hungarian prime minister ahead of the upcoming elections. As the highlight of the event, Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the stage and in his speech outlined not only Hungary’s but also Europe’s political direction for the coming years.

Patriots will soon take over the leadership of Europe, Viktor Orban says (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

How many times have we heard in recent years that the Hungarian government’s foreign policy is isolated,

the prime minister recalled, pointing to the gathered allies as he rejected the accusations of the liberal mainstream, Origo reported.

Setting aside diplomatic niceties, the Hungarian prime minister openly declared political battle.

We make no secret of our goals. We speak openly about taking over the leadership of the European Union

– fogalmazott.