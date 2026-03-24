BrüsszelPatrióták EurópáértOrbán Viktor
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Viktor Orban: We Are the Leading Force in Europe

Hungary and all of Europe stand before decisive elections: at the first Patriots’ Grand Assembly held in Budapest, the continent’s leading sovereigntist politicians stood united in support of the Hungarian prime minister and the national government. In his speech, Viktor Orban made it clear: the time for defense is over; the goal of the patriotic forces is now to take over Brussels and steer the European Union back onto the path of common sense.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 03. 24. 15:44
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The audience in Budapest witnessed an unprecedented unity in European history: at the Patriots’ Grand Assembly, leaders of the strongest national parties from the Western world expressed their support for the Hungarian prime minister ahead of the upcoming elections. As the highlight of the event, Prime Minister Viktor Orban took the stage and in his speech outlined not only Hungary’s but also Europe’s political direction for the coming years.

Orbán Viktor szerint a Patrióták hamarosan átveszik Európa irányítását
Patriots will soon take over the leadership of Europe, Viktor Orban says (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

How many times have we heard in recent years that the Hungarian government’s foreign policy is isolated,

the prime minister recalled, pointing to the gathered allies as he rejected the accusations of the liberal mainstream, Origo reported.

Setting aside diplomatic niceties, the Hungarian prime minister openly declared political battle.

We make no secret of our goals. We speak openly about taking over the leadership of the European Union

– fogalmazott.

Viktor Orban emphasized that they do not want a federation, nor an “ever closer union,” but instead seek to create an alliance of sovereign nations. The goal, he said, is that by the end of the decade Europe will be defined by national and conservative forces.

The prime minister delivered a harsh assessment of the performance of the Brussels liberal elite: economic failure, an energy crisis, a misguided green transition, and unmanageable migration. He also addressed the plan for Ukraine’s accelerated EU accession, which, in his view, would not only bring the war into the EU but would also ruin the economies of member states, pushing even future generations into a debt spiral. In contrast, he said, the Patriots’ group is the only force that represents the real interests of European people without tactical compromises.

We are the leading force in Europe,

the prime minister stated.

The European leaders who spoke on stage unanimously described Hungary as a symbol of hope and strength. Marine Le Pen, leader of the French National Rally, called the Hungarian Prime Minister her friend and comrade-in-arms. Viktor Orban and the Hungarian people, she said, are pioneers paving the way for the redrawing of Europe’s political map. According to Le Pen, on April 12 Hungarians will be voting not only for themselves but also for the future of the continent, sending a message to the technocrats in Brussels

Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Party for Freedom, delivered a similarly rousing speech.

 “Your Prime Minister is a lion,” Wilders said, adding that on a “continent led by sheep,” Viktor Orban is the only one who dares to walk with his head held high.

The Dutch politician described Hungary as a beacon, proving that it is possible to stop migration and Islamization, and to remain a proud Christian country.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and Santiago Abascal, leader of Spain’s Vox party, also highlighted security and normality as the greatest strengths of the Hungarian model. While streets in the West are becoming increasingly dangerous, Budapest remains an island of peace. Salvini thanked Hungarians for their support during the political trials against him, while Abascal warned that Brussels seeks to install puppets in place of national governments, and Hungarians must not allow their achievements to be taken away.

Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Photo: MTI/Hungarian PM’s General Department of Communication/Akos Kaiser)

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