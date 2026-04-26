Balint Pasztor: We Have Nothing to Hide!

The president of VMSZ also noted that the issue of funding policy was raised during the discussion, and he indicated to Peter Magyar that transparency, effectiveness, and accountability in the use of funds have always been natural principles for VMSZ.

The essence for us remains unchanged: VMSZ must work together with Hungary’s new government in order to ensure that the Hungarian community in Vojvodina remains strong, can continue to develop, and can build on secure foundations in the future,

the VMSZ's president underscored, adding that consultations will continue after the formation of the new government.

As earlier reported by Magyar Nemzet, following the meeting Peter Magyar said that after taking office, the Tisza Party would audit the use of funds coming from the motherland, as well as the Hungarian-language media in Vojvodina. At the same time, the politician indicated that he made it clear to Balint Pasztor “we expect fundamental changes in the transparency and efficiency of how funds from the motherland are used, and we will not accept that Hungarian media in Vojvodina, controlled by the VMSZ and financed by motherland funds, broadcast Fidesz propaganda.