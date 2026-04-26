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Balint Pasztor: We Have Nothing to Hide!

The president of the Alliance of Vojvodina Hungarians (VMSZ) recently met with the prime minister-elect. The essence for VMSZ remains unchanged, and the organization intends to work together with the new Hungarian government so that the Hungarian community in Vojvodina remains strong and continues to develop, Balint Pasztor emphasized on his social media page following the talks with Peter Magyar.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 26. 15:19
Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar
Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

VMSZ will continue to represent the community in Serbia as an independent political force, maintaining coalition cooperation, and will also undertake the responsibilities necessary to preserve the historic reconciliation between Hungary and Serbia. Mail-in voting was also discussed and I stated that the process can be examined, we have nothing to hide, everything took place in full accordance with the applicable Hungarian and Serbian laws. Hungarians in Vojvodina expressed their opinion in the election and evaluated the previous government's work in nation policy,

Balint Pasztor emphasized.

The president of VMSZ also noted that the issue of funding policy was raised during the discussion, and he indicated to Peter Magyar that transparency, effectiveness, and accountability in the use of funds have always been natural principles for VMSZ.

The essence for us remains unchanged: VMSZ must work together with Hungary’s new government in order to ensure that the Hungarian community in Vojvodina remains strong, can continue to develop, and can build on secure foundations in the future,

the VMSZ's president underscored, adding that consultations will continue after the formation of the new government.

As earlier reported by Magyar Nemzet, following the meeting Peter Magyar said that after taking office, the Tisza Party would audit the use of funds coming from the motherland, as well as the Hungarian-language media in Vojvodina. At the same time, the politician indicated that he made it clear to Balint Pasztor “we expect fundamental changes in the transparency and efficiency of how funds from the motherland are used, and we will not accept that Hungarian media in Vojvodina, controlled by the VMSZ and financed by motherland funds, broadcast Fidesz propaganda.  

I also told the president of VMSZ that the Tisza government will review the use of funds from the motherland going back ten years, and we will also investigate electoral fraud related to mail-in voting. I gladly accepted the president’s invitation. I hope to visit our Hungarian brothers and sisters in Vojvodina later this summer,

Peter Magyar wrote in his post.

Cover photo: Balint Pasztor, president of VMSZ (Photo: MTI/Edvard Molnar)

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Gulyás Gergely Kristóf
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Merre tovább, Fidelitas?

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Változtatnunk kell. Érvelni és nem moralizálni. A vita nem gyengíti a közösséget, hanem hitelessé tesz bennünket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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