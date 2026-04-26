Balint Pasztor: We Have Nothing to Hide!

VMSZ will continue to represent the community in Serbia as an independent political force, maintaining coalition cooperation, and will also undertake the responsibilities necessary to preserve the historic reconciliation between Hungary and Serbia. Mail-in voting was also discussed and I stated that the process can be examined, we have nothing to hide, everything took place in full accordance with the applicable Hungarian and Serbian laws. Hungarians in Vojvodina expressed their opinion in the election and evaluated the previous government's work in nation policy,
Balint Pasztor emphasized.
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