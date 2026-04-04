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Business Circle Linked to Tisza Party Seeks to Sell War Supplies to Ukraine

According to information from the Constitution Protection Office, a business circle linked to the Tisza Party planned to supply military materials to Ukraine through the acquisition of a gunpowder factory. The authorities intervened, and the parliament's committee on national security was informed.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 04. 16:28
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The online portal 444 exposed one of the Tisza Party’s financial backers, who planned to ship gunpowder from Hungary to Ukraine, the Prime Minister’s Cabinet Office said.

Zelenszkij kimenekített fekete pénzéből finanszírozhatják Magyar Pétert
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would have welcomed the deal if it had materialized (Photo: AFP)

In July 2024, the Constitution Protection Office obtained information indicating that a man, together with several known actors in the defense industry,

had been actively engaged in business lobbying efforts aimed at acquiring the gunpowder factory in Balatonfuzfo.

In connection with the potential sale of the plant, consultations were held with the charge d’affaires of Ukraine’s embassy in Budapest.

Based on the information gathered, it was confirmed that the plan was to purchase the gunpowder factory with the involvement of Ukraine, without Ukraine directly participating in the deal, but providing the loan.

The goal was to supply the gunpowder produced there to Ukraine.

All of this runs counter to Hungary’s national interests. Therefore, within the framework of Hungarian Proliferation (MP), the nonproliferation and military licensing department placed the individuals involved under scrutiny.

The task of this department of the Constitution Protection Office is to detect and prevent the uncontrolled spread of military equipment, nuclear, biological, chemical, and radiological weapons of mass destruction, as well as their delivery systems, and the products, technologies, expertise, and information necessary for their production, development, and operation. The parliament's committee on national security was fully briefed on the investigation.

The Constitution Protection Office does not make distinctions based on political considerations:

if anyone seeks to supply weapons to the war in Ukraine from Hungary, such actions will be prevented, even if the individual invokes the Tisza Party or any other political party.

Journalists from 444 were informed in detail about the above by a staff member of the Constitution Protection Office; nevertheless, they published their article today containing false information.

Cover photo: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Photo: AFP)


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