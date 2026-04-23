EU Court’s Ruling May Narrow Member States’ Room for Maneuver in Child Protection

International examples also show that a significant number of democratic states attach particular importance to protecting children from media content, Zoltan Lomnici pointed out .

As an example, he mentioned Germany, where the Jugendschutzgesetz contains detailed regulations regarding content that may endanger the development of minors. The German system applies mandatory age classification for films and video games and prohibits making certain content accessible to minors. The constitutional lawyer also referred to the practice of the United States. As he explained, in the Ginsberg v. New York case, the US Supreme Court likewise recognized that the state may restrict minors’ access to content that could be harmful to them.

Speaking about the timing of the ruling, the expert noted that it is difficult to consider it a mere coincidence that the decision was issued in the current political environment.

Proceedings under Articles 259–260 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union do have structured stages, but the specific timing of the delivery of a judgment falls within the procedural autonomy of the Court of Justice of the European Union,

he said. He added that the court’s rules of procedure do not set a specific deadline for delivering judgments, meaning that determining the timing of a ruling lies within the court’s internal discretion. Zoltan Lomnici also warned that the ruling could have serious political and legislative consequences in Hungary in the future.

The judgment of the Court of Justice of the European Union obliges the member state to terminate the infringement, which may formally require legislative amendments,

he said. However, he stressed that this does not constitute unlimited authorization to dismantle the entire child protection regulatory system.

Article XVI(1) of Hungary’s Fundamental Law explicitly enshrines the protection of children, which continues to exist as a constitutional obligation,

he emphasized.