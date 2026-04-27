Fidesz’s New Parliamentary Group to Be Formed Today, Big Names Step Aside

It remains to be seen which veteran politicians may stay on as MPs, but one thing is certain: Lajos Kosa announced his withdrawal yesterday. The Fidesz vice president stated:

Feeling the general responsibility for the election failure as the deputy leader of Fidesz, I will return the mandate I won on the national list and will not run for any position at the party's congress.

On Sunday morning, Erik Banki also announced his withdrawal from political life. Fidesz's regional party director said he would not take up his mandate and would not be a member of the newly forming National Assembly.

Several prominent KDNP politicians may also step back. According to press reports, Janos Latorcai, the outgoing Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zsolt Semjen, the outgoing Deputy Prime Minister, and Miklos Soltesz, state secretary, will not take up their mandates. Janos Latorcai told 24.hu that the decision is driven by the intention of renewal, and in this spirit they are handing over their seats to other politicians. The Christian Democrats’ parliamentary group will be reduced to eight members, with leadership to be taken over by Bence Retvari.

For Fidesz's leadership, it is clear that a full renewal is necessary if the party is ever to return to power. This will be a long process, and the complete overhaul of the parliamentary group may be its first decisive step.