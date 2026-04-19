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Peter Magyar Is Preparing for a Government of Revenge

In the days since the election, the veil has been lifted on several plans of Peter Magyar and the Tisza Party, including economic measures, rule-of-law issues, and the situation of the Druzhba oil pipeline.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 19. 13:29
Magyar Péter, TIsza Párt Hatlaczki Balázs
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

After the election, Gyorgy Rasko, an expert in the Tisza Party's orbit, said that a Tisza government would have to begin phasing out the food price margin cap and the protected fuel price in some form, arguing that these measures are not sustainable in the long term, Hunor Hoppal wrote on social media, pointing to issues the right wing was right about regarding the Tisza Party and Peter Magyar. The journalist at Mandiner noted that such a move would mean an immediate increase in food prices and fuel prices rising to around 850 forints per liter. He also raised the question of what will happen to the household utility price cuts.

The journalist also recalled that on election night, the incoming prime minister threatened the leaders of constitutional institutions that hold legitimate mandates.

Peter Magyar called on the president of the republic to resign, which is unacceptable in a state governed by the rule of law. Viktor Orban did not attempt anything similar in 1998, when, during his first term as prime minister, the Free Democrats-aligned Arpad Goncz served as head of state. The idea of retroactively banning the outgoing prime minister from future elections is outright tragic. Retroactive legislation is the death of the rule of law.

the journalist stated.

Hunor Hoppal also noted that after the Tisza Party won the election with a two-thirds majority, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was among the first to congratulate Peter Magyar and said he was ready to advance cooperation. This cooperation progressed quickly, as Ukraine’s leader soon announced that the Druzhba oil pipeline would be restarted within two weeks.

For months, the Ukrainian side had claimed that the suspension of oil transit was due to technical, not political, reasons, citing damage caused by Russian bombing and the time required for repairs. No new developments were reported before the election, but three days after the vote, a sudden announcement was made that the pipeline would resume operations by the end of April,

he added.

The journalist argues that Peter Magyar continues to behave as if the campaign were still ongoing. He pointed out that with  a frontal attack on MCC, the prime minister-elect targeted the most important talent development institution in the Carpathian Basin, which has been operating for 30 years and his remarks about MOL, which is of strategic importance to Hungary’s energy supply, caused a drop in the company’s share price.

He addressed journalists from Hir TV with the remark:

I see that Fake News TV is here as well, it has not been shut down yet.

In the journalist's view, Peter Magyar poses a threat to freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and freedom of association. The author concludes that a “government of revenge” can be expected from someone who, although he has benefited from state-funded positions, has never previously held governing power.

Cover photo: Peter Magyar (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)


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Sok mindent túléltünk, Mohácsot is, mármint a véres mohácsi ütközetet, bár sajnos igen kevesen, de sokszor éreztük, hogy a történelemben árunak, megvehető, leigázható helynek képzelnek bennünket.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu