In a Facebook post, Peter Szijjarto reacted to the recording with the leader of the Tisza Party, Peter Magyar, saying that “a f…ing huge war” is coming.
Peter Magyar Says “a F…Ing Huge War” May Be Coming, Peter Szijjarto Reacts to the Tisza Leader’s Remarks
Peter Szijjarto took to social media to respond to the statement made by Peter Magyar. In his post, the foreign minister wrote that the remarks confirm the government’s long-standing position regarding the danger of war. Brussels and Kyiv want war across all of Europe—this is now a fact. “Only a sovereign national government can guarantee that Hungary stays out of the war,” the foreign minister stressed.
In his post, the foreign minister wrote:
The leader of the Tisza Party says that a ‘f…ing huge war’ will take place in Europe. This is exactly what we have been talking about for years: Brussels and Kyiv want to engulf all of Europe in the flames of war. We have one task: to stay out of the war!!!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
He added that
over the past four years, we have succeeded in doing so, because day after day we said no to Brussels and Kyiv. Only we are capable of this. Only a sovereign national government can guarantee that Hungary stays out of the war! Only Fidesz!
További IN ENGLISH híreink
As previously reported by Magyar Nemzet, an audio recording has surfaced in which Peter Magyar says that “a f…ing huge war” is coming. The recording was published by the Patriota channel, pointing out that the Tisza Party leader speaks differently about the war in Ukraine in private than he does in public.
Cover photo: Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: Arpad Kurucz)
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