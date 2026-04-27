Massive Standing Up for the President of the Republic Displeases Peter Magyar

Although Peter Magyar clearly wants to force Tamas Sulyok out of office, he currently has very limited legal means to achieve this goal. Earlier, constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. pointed out to Magyar Nemzet that under Hungary’s Fundamental Law, the president of the republic proposes the prime minister, who is then elected by parliament. The president’s mandate can only end under conditions defined in the constitution (resignation, conflict of interest, or removal from office).

From this, it follows that a party leader can at most express a political opinion. He has no legal authority over the nomination of the prime minister, nor over whether the president remains in office or steps down, and such demands reflect a disregard for constitutional competences,

the constitutional lawyer stated. He added that in Hungary’s constitutional practice since the democratic transition, there has been no precedent for a political actor to ask the president of the republic to entrust them with forming a government before the election results were known, while at the same time calling for the president’s removal from office.