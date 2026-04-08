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Országgyűlési választás2026. április 12. Minden hír a választásról
Orbán ViktorVálasztás 2026határon túli magyarok
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PM Orban: Our Nation’s Future Is Also in the Hands of Hungarians Beyond Our Borders + Video

In a video posted on his social media page, the prime minister called on Hungarians living beyond Hungary’s borders to exercise their right to vote in order to maintain the shared achievements of the past 16 years and the programs launched to preserve ethnic Hungarian communities.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 04. 08. 11:26
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“The Hungarian nation stands before an important decision. Both within and beyond our borders, we face dangers and crises the likes of which we have not seen for a long time,” Viktor Orban said in his latest video.

“The decision on our nation’s future is also in your hands,” the prime minister stressed. In his message, he urged Hungarians living beyond the border to exercise their voting rights in order to protect the shared results achieved over the past sixteen years.

Let us not allow our programs aimed at preserving Hungarian communities beyond our borders to be brought to an end. Let us not allow anyone to question your right to vote, and let us not allow what is now coming together in the Carpathian Basin to be torn apart,

the prime minister underscored.

The prime minister stressed that every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian, that every vote counts, and that even a single vote can decide the path Hungary takes.

That is why I ask you once again to support Fidesz and the Christian Democrats. We are the safe choice in an uncertain world. Go Hungary, go Hungarians!

Viktor Orban concluded his  video message.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (Source: Facebook)


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A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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