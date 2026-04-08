PM Orban: Our Nation’s Future Is Also in the Hands of Hungarians Beyond Our Borders + Video

“The Hungarian nation stands before an important decision. Both within and beyond our borders, we face dangers and crises the likes of which we have not seen for a long time,” Viktor Orban said in his latest video.

“The decision on our nation’s future is also in your hands,” the prime minister stressed. In his message, he urged Hungarians living beyond the border to exercise their voting rights in order to protect the shared results achieved over the past sixteen years.

Let us not allow our programs aimed at preserving Hungarian communities beyond our borders to be brought to an end. Let us not allow anyone to question your right to vote, and let us not allow what is now coming together in the Carpathian Basin to be torn apart,

the prime minister underscored.

The prime minister stressed that every Hungarian is responsible for every Hungarian, that every vote counts, and that even a single vote can decide the path Hungary takes.

That is why I ask you once again to support Fidesz and the Christian Democrats. We are the safe choice in an uncertain world. Go Hungary, go Hungarians!

Viktor Orban concluded his video message.