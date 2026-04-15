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Peter Magyar Calls for Prosecutor General’s Resignation; Office Responds

The General Prosecutor’s Office said it does not respond to political statements or comment on them, and that it performs its duties in accordance with the law, in response to a question from our newspaper after Peter Magyar called for General Prosecutor Balint Nagy Gabor to resign.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 04. 15. 13:45
At the October 23, 1956 commemoration, Peter Magyar, leader of the Tisza Party, delivers a speech (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki, Pesti Sracok).
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

“I call on the President of the Hungarian Republic to immediately invite me, as the leader of the winning party list, to form a government, and after that to step down from office,” said Magyar Peter following the Tisza Party’s two-thirds election victory. He then also called for the resignation of the President of the Curia, the head of the National Office for the Judiciary, the Prosecutor General, the President of the Constitutional Court, the head of the State Audit Office, the President of the Competition Authority, and the head of the media regulator.

According to an article published by Index, report, several of the affected institutions responded to the demand, emphasizing that they hold fixed, legally guaranteed terms of office and operate independently.

Magyar Nemzet contacted the General Prosecutor’s Office to ask whether it would respond to Magyar Peter’s call for Prosecutor General Balint Nagy Gabor to resign. In its brief reply, the office told our newspaper that it is its consistent practice not to respond to political statements or comment on them. It added that, as an independent constitutional body, the Prosecutor General’s Office carries out its duties in accordance with the law, and its decisions are made solely on professional grounds.

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