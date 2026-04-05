Politics Shouldn’t Disrupt Family Peace + Video

Political differences may surface at the Easter table, but they should never lead to the severing of family or friendship ties, Alexandra Szentkiralyi warned in a new video.

The Fidesz leader in the capital added that the stakes of the election should not be treated as taboo, since they will determine our future—not just for four years, but for much longer. April 12 will decide whether development and peace continue in the country.

Kindly and gently, but let us dare to stand up for what we believe in!

– she urged. According to Fidesz's parliamentary group leader in the capital, the stakes of the election are nothing less than livelihoods, pensions, reduced utility costs, and the country’s security.

– “On April 12, we will decide whether our livelihoods will be secure, whether there will be personal income tax exemptions, whether there will be 13th- and 14th-month pensions, whether there will be development, whether there will be security, whether utility costs will remain low, and whether fuel prices will stay low,” Alexandra Szentkiralyi listed. She specifically asked older generations to speak kindly and gently with younger people—their grandchildren and children. She expressed confidence that young people will listen to their elders, as parents and grandparents always have the family's best interest at heart and want what is best for them.