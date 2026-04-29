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Tisza Gov't Lineup Could Trigger Serious Internal Tensions Even In The Short Term

The conflicts could lead to an erosion of support among Tisza voters.

Erős Hunor
2026. 04. 29. 16:43
Zoltan Tarr (l), Kriszta Bodis, Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tanacs (r) (Source: Facebook)
Zoltan Tarr (l), Kriszta Bodis, Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tanacs (r) (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

• Finance Minister Andras Karman,
• Economy and Energy Minister Istvan Kapitany,
• Foreign Minister Anita Orban,
• Health Minister Zsolt Hegedus,
• Minister for the Living Environment Laszlo Gajdos,
• Minister for Agriculture and Food Economy Szabolcs Bona,
• Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

He later named additional ministers, meaning that by now 14 of the 16 future cabinet posts are known:

• Social and Family Affairs Minister Vilmos Katai-Nemeth,
• Children and Education Minister Judit Lannert,
• Regional and Rural Development Minister Viktoria Lorincz,
• Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office Balint Ruff,
• Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy,
• Science and Technology Minister Zoltan Tanacs,
• Minister for Social Relations and Culture Zoltan Tarr.

That leaves only the leadership of the interior and justice ministries still undecided.

 

 

Cover photo: Zoltan Tarr, Kriszta Bodis, Peter Magyar and Zoltan Tanacs (Source: Facebook)

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