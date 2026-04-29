Tisza Gov't Lineup Could Trigger Serious Internal Tensions Even In The Short Term

• Finance Minister Andras Karman,

• Economy and Energy Minister Istvan Kapitany,

• Foreign Minister Anita Orban,

• Health Minister Zsolt Hegedus,

• Minister for the Living Environment Laszlo Gajdos,

• Minister for Agriculture and Food Economy Szabolcs Bona,

• Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.

He later named additional ministers, meaning that by now 14 of the 16 future cabinet posts are known:

• Social and Family Affairs Minister Vilmos Katai-Nemeth,

• Children and Education Minister Judit Lannert,

• Regional and Rural Development Minister Viktoria Lorincz,

• Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office Balint Ruff,

• Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy,

• Science and Technology Minister Zoltan Tanacs,

• Minister for Social Relations and Culture Zoltan Tarr.