Tisza Gov't Lineup Could Trigger Serious Internal Tensions Even In The Short Term

• Finance Minister Andras Karman,
• Economy and Energy Minister Istvan Kapitany,
• Foreign Minister Anita Orban,
• Health Minister Zsolt Hegedus,
• Minister for the Living Environment Laszlo Gajdos,
• Minister for Agriculture and Food Economy Szabolcs Bona,
• Defense Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi.
He later named additional ministers, meaning that by now 14 of the 16 future cabinet posts are known:
• Social and Family Affairs Minister Vilmos Katai-Nemeth,
• Children and Education Minister Judit Lannert,
• Regional and Rural Development Minister Viktoria Lorincz,
• Minister Heading the Prime Minister’s Office Balint Ruff,
• Transport and Investment Minister David Vitezy,
• Science and Technology Minister Zoltan Tanacs,
• Minister for Social Relations and Culture Zoltan Tarr.
That leaves only the leadership of the interior and justice ministries still undecided.
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