Tisza Government May Not Withstand External Pressure

Janos Zila spoke to our newspaper about the transformation of the government structure and the individuals appointed as new ministers. The analyst emphasized that “among the new ministers there are several whom the public came to know well during the campaign; in that respect, their legitimacy is not in question,” while also pointing out that “based on the facts and information seen so far, many may reasonably harbor doubts about how they will represent the interests of the Hungarian people.” As he said, it will be particularly important to observe whether the ministers will be capable of standing up even to the will of external actors such as Brussels, Kyiv, or multinational corporations.

Photo: MTI / Robert Hegedus

Regarding the incoming finance minister, Andras Karman, Mr. Zila highlighted that he is “widely known to have come from the international banking world and has previously spoken out against taxes imposed on major financial institutions and other multinationals.” According to the analyst, this suggests that the interests of banks could once again come to the forefront of governance, which is concerning given that the state will clearly continue to rely on revenues from special taxes. He added that

this does not bode well for the Hungarian people at a time when all signs indicate that Europe as a whole is facing a significant crisis.

Speaking about Istvan Kapitany, nominated to head the economic and energy ministry, the analyst recalled that he is widely known as the former global vice president of Shell, and thus, in his previous work, viewed the energy sector not from the perspective of consumers but from that of a profit-driven international giant. He also recalled that the expert had previously spoken out publicly against regulated prices, price caps, and special taxes affecting large international corporations. According to Mr. Zila, “alongside Karman, his appointment also suggests that voices similar to those during ex-PM Gordon Bajnai’s government could once again gain influence in economic governance.”