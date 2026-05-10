Celebration’s Over: Now Peter Magyar And Tisza Must Deliver

According to the expert, this is democratically legitimate because voters gave a clear mandate. At the same time, he considers it risky: excessive celebration may create unity within the base in the short term, but in the long run it can undermine cohesion if the government’s first months do not immediately bring “serious” decisions on economic growth, EU funds, and inflation management.

According to the analyst, the civic right is justified in pointing out that

the weight of power is measured not by brass bands, but by day-to-day decisions.

– “Peter Magyar must now prove whether, after today’s celebrations, he is capable of the Orban-style sense of responsibility carried ‘with every nerve,’ or whether the euphoria of victory will prove temporary,” the constitutional lawyer concluded.