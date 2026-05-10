Rendkívüli

Még egy napja sem miniszterelnök, már meg is cáfolták Magyar Pétert

Rendkívüli

Magyar Péter felesküdött az alaptörvényre, majd egy órán belül meg is sértette azt

Ifj. Lomnici ZoltánOrbán ViktorMagyar Péter
magyar

Celebration’s Over: Now Peter Magyar And Tisza Must Deliver

– Excessive celebration may create unity within the base in the short term, but in the long run it can undermine cohesion, constitutional lawyer Zoltan Lomnici Jr. told our newspaper when asked about parliament’s inaugural session and the Tisza Party’s celebration organized at Kossuth Square. According to the scientific director of the think tank Szazadveg, Peter Magyar must now prove whether, beyond the moment of victory, he is capable of the kind of political responsibility Viktor Orban embraced “with every nerve,” or whether the celebratory euphoria will prove only temporary.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 10. 10:43
Zsolt Hegedus, health minister-designate, and Peter Magyar (Photo: Attila Polyak)
Zsolt Hegedus, health minister-designate, and Peter Magyar (Photo: Attila Polyak)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

According to the expert, this is democratically legitimate because voters gave a clear mandate. At the same time, he considers it risky: excessive celebration may create unity within the base in the short term, but in the long run it can undermine cohesion if the government’s first months do not immediately bring “serious” decisions on economic growth, EU funds, and inflation management.

According to the analyst, the civic right is justified in pointing out that

the weight of power is measured not by brass bands, but by day-to-day decisions.

– “Peter Magyar must now prove whether, after today’s celebrations, he is capable of the Orban-style sense of responsibility carried ‘with every nerve,’ or whether the euphoria of victory will prove temporary,” the constitutional lawyer concluded.

Cover photo: Zsolt Hegedus, health minister-designate, and Peter Magyar (Photo: Attila Polyak)

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