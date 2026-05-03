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Croatian PM Wants INA Back From MOL, Looks To Tisza Government For A Solution

Croatia’s prime minister says the time has come to resolve the issue, and by his own admission, the timing is no coincidence. He is hoping the Tisza government will deliver a solution favorable to Croatia.

Magyar Nemzet
2026. 05. 03. 10:45
Andrej Plenkovic (Photo: AFP)
Andrej Plenkovic (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Plenkovic said the current Croatian government unfortunately inherited the legal dispute, but considers it logical for the state to exhaust every available legal remedy in an effort to overturn the decision, at least as far as an appeal is concerned.

The Croatian prime minister quickly added that from now on he intends to place the matter in an entirely different context — namely within the framework of the “major political change” that has taken place in Budapest, referring to the Tisza Party government taking office in early May. Both the party of Peter Magyar and Plenkovic’s HDZ party are members of the European People’s Party.

Plenkovic also said he had initiated preparatory talks, to be followed by a highest-level meeting with the Tisza government, which, in the Croatian prime minister’s words, would mark a new beginning in relations between the two countries, Serbian broadcaster RTV reported.

According to Oliver Hortay, the Croatian prime minister’s statement is deeply troubling.

Cover photo: Andrej Plenkovic (Photo: AFP)

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Bravó, Németország!

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Mi itt, a mai időkben nem hallgatunk már senkire, nemhogy a régi, de a mai tehetséges Kasszandrákra sem. A magukat messiásoknak képzelőkre viszont úgy tűnik, inkább.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

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