Croatian PM Wants INA Back From MOL, Looks To Tisza Government For A Solution

Plenkovic said the current Croatian government unfortunately inherited the legal dispute, but considers it logical for the state to exhaust every available legal remedy in an effort to overturn the decision, at least as far as an appeal is concerned.

The Croatian prime minister quickly added that from now on he intends to place the matter in an entirely different context — namely within the framework of the “major political change” that has taken place in Budapest, referring to the Tisza Party government taking office in early May. Both the party of Peter Magyar and Plenkovic’s HDZ party are members of the European People’s Party.