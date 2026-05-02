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From Corporate Boss To Interior Ministry: Brussels Push Could Open Door To Gender Lobby

After his successes in the private sector, Gabor Posfai must now prove he can also perform in public administration, Zoltan Kiszelly told our newspaper. According to the Szazadveg Institute’s political analysis director, it is already foreseeable that the Tisza Party will pursue a softer, more flexible LGBTQ policy than before.

Munkatársunktól
2026. 05. 02. 11:43
Gabor Posfai and Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)
Gabor Posfai and Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Softer LGBTQ Policy Expected

According to the analyst, it is also foreseeable that, based on Gabor Posfai’s earlier supportive statements on LGBTQ and immigration issues, changes can be expected in the operation of the Interior Ministry. Zoltan Kiszelly said these issues have been especially prominent in the world of multinational corporations in recent years, citing Coca-Cola’s 2019 “love is love” campaign as an example.

Whether this stems from conviction, business interests, or pressure to conform, the key point is that leaders coming from multinational companies were socialized in such an environment, so they may show greater openness toward these issues,

– he emphasized, adding that this is primarily characteristic of the Western world and is also linked to the fact that European institutions, including the Court of Justice of the European Union, have in several cases criticized Hungarian regulations for violating core EU values.

Based on all this, he believes Tisza can be expected to pursue a softer, more more flexible LMBTQ policy than the Orban governments. In his view, one of the main reasons is Brussels’ system of expectations, since this issue also appears among the conditions for access to EU funds. As he recalled, the Tisza Party’s messaging says it does not intend to confront Brussels in order to gain access to those funds, though less is said about the political price that may come with it. Citing Brussels, they could open the door to the gender lobby, he remarked.

Cover photo: Gabor Posfai and Peter Magyar (Source: Facebook)


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