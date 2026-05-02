Russia’s Economy Strengthens, Military Unbowed

Mr. Pilkington said everyday life has not changed dramatically. As he told Origo, he does not see too many changes, since Russia had already begun adapting to restrictions after 2014. As an example, he noted that Russia gradually stopped buying European wines and in time built up its own domestic wine industry.
He said sanctions have mainly affected the wealthier class with Western ties, who now have to pay far more for certain Western products because they can obtain them only through third countries.
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