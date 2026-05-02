Russia’s Economy Strengthens, Military Unbowed

Speaking about the state of the economy, he said living standards have risen rather than fallen since sanctions were introduced. He added that strong economic growth is already causing labor shortages and inflationary pressure, prompting the central bank to try to cool the economy.

Regarding the Russia-Ukraine war, Mr. Pilkington rejected claims that the Russian military has been weakened. He said he sees no evidence of that and believes the Russian armed forces have in fact grown stronger.

By contrast, he said Ukraine now relies almost exclusively on drone warfare because a significant portion of its heavy weaponry has been destroyed. He emphasized that while drones are effective, they cannot fully replace artillery and bombing capabilities.