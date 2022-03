Eloltották a tüzet a zaporizzsjai atomerőműnél + videó

Update: Fire broke out in Training Center. One reactor was hit but is safe. Only one reactor, #4, running. Reactor 3 SCRAMed. Radiation within normal ranges. #IAEA is monitoring. Irresponsible #Zaporizhzhya #NuclearPowerPlant #UkrainRussiaWar https://t.co/anIFFwWxMj pic.twitter.com/L5psXNxM7s