időjárás 6°C Ida 2022. április 13.
HírlevélElőfizetés
logo
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
Hír TV Hír TV
Karc FM
Karc FM
HírlevélElőfizetés
időjárás 6°C
Ida
2022. április 13.

Orbán Viktor: Minden magyar ember számíthat a kormányra

Elképesztő felvételek egy orosz harci helikopter pusztító csapásairól

Forrás: Twitter
1 órája
Elképesztő felvételek egy orosz harci helikopter pusztító csapásairól

Az orosz–ukrán háború részleteiről újabb döbbenetes képeket és videókat osztottak meg a közösségi médiában.

Borítókép: Az orosz hadsereg által szervezett sajtótúra során készített kép az orosz támadásban megsemmisült mariupoli Dráma Színház maradványairól 2022. április 12-én (Fotó: MTI/EPA/Szergej Ilnyickij)

Háború Ukrajnában

Háború Ukrajnában: ma éjjel történt

A dosszié összes cikke

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Húsvétra alaposan megváltozik az időjárás

origo.hu

Rácz Jenő most mindenkit beavat magánéletének legprivátabb részleteibe (Videó)

mindmegette.hu

Fürdőruhában mutatta meg formás popsiját a Dancing with the Stars szőke szépsége - Fotó

life.hu

Ceglédi a belvárosi elitnek: Ti csináltátok, baszki! Kétharmadot Orbánnak, megint!

mandiner.hu

Szinte mindenét elveszítette Varga Irén, a népszerű internetes celeb

life.hu

Vége Mariupolnak? Megadta magát az oroszoknak a várost védő brit veterán katona

vg.hu

Ezektől a lengyel remekektől neked is összefut a nyál a szádban!

mindmegette.hu

Így készül Gáspár Bea isteni csülkös bablevese, ami után már egy palacsintát sem tudnál legyűrni!

mindmegette.hu

Itt a súlyzós edzést végzők új tömegsportja, a Scitec Power Challenge (x)

nemzetisport.hu

Brutálisan drágulhat a fővárosi taxizás

magyarnemzet.hu

Ukrajna beavatkozott a választási kampányba

magyarnemzet.hu

Hogyan történik az allergia kivizsgálása?

life.hu

Ajánló

Egyre több sebesültet számlál a New York-i metrós lövöldözés, a tettest még keresik

A rendőrség továbbra is nagy erőkkel keresi az elkövetőt.

Már több mint félmilliárd embert betegített meg a koronavírus világszerte

A halálos áldozatok száma hatmillió felett jár.

Háború Ukrajnában: ma éjjel történt

Őrizetbe vette az Ukrán Biztonsági Szolgálat Viktor Medvedcsuk ukrán vezető politikust.

A háború egyszer véget ér, a V4-ek maradnak

A háborúval kapcsolatos nézeteltéréseket hosszú távon felülírják a stratégiai szövetségek.

Harcot vívnak a baloldali voksokért Franciaországban

Sok múlhat azon, hogy Mélenchon hívei Macront vagy Le Pent támogatják-e az elnökválasztás második fordulójában.

Fej fej mellett Emmanuel Macron és Marine Le Pen

A szavazóurnák vasárnap este 8 órakor zárulnak Franciaországban, a jelenlegi álllamfő előnye kevesebb mint egy százalék.
idézőjelVélemény
Pilhál Tamás

Füttyös Juhász „tömegei”

A kétharmados kiütés után próbál föltápászkodni a földről a magyarországi ügynökbaloldal.

Újság előfizetés
elofizetes
A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap, fejlécén a polgári jelző olvasható, amely értékrendet, irányvonalat, stílust is tükröz. Konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkkal
Előfizetés
Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.
  
Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.huBaranya - bama.huBékés - beol.huBorsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.huCsongrád - delmagyar.huDunaújváros - duol.huFejér - feol.huGyőr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.huHajdú-Bihar - haon.huHeves - heol.huJász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.huKomárom-Esztergom - kemma.huNógrád - nool.huSomogy - sonline.huSzabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.huSzeged - szegedma.huTolna - teol.huVas - vaol.huVeszprém - veol.huZala - zaol.hu
Közélet
888.huhirvilag.humandiner.humagyarnemzet.humainap.humetropol.huszabadfold.hu
Sport
csupasport.hufourfourtwo.hunemzetisport.hu
Gazdaság
agrariumonline.hufigyelo.huvg.hu
Magazin
astronet.huautomotor.hubravo.hudietaesfitnesz.hulakaskultura.hulikebalaton.humindmegette.huvidekize.huvitorlazasmagazin.hu
Bulvár
borsonline.huripost.hu
Szolgáltatás
deliapro.huingatlanbazar.hujegyed.humediaworks.humegyekartya.huszuperinfo.hutvmusor.hu