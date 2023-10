With ~95% reporting in the Slovak election it'd be interesting to see the role Hlas will play as kingmakers:



1. PS-Hlas-KDH-SaS = 80 seats



2. SMER-Hlas-SNS = 81 seats



The million-dollar question: Will Hlas choose option a progressive coalition over a left-conservative one? pic.twitter.com/WB1zhLk4yR