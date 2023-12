JUST IN: The man who stabbed Derek Chauvin in prison was 52-year-old John Turscak who previously worked as an FBI informant.



How ironic.



Chauvin was stabbed 22 times with a knife that was crafted by Turscak.



This is where it gets interesting. Turscak was in prison after being… pic.twitter.com/fuYvnM3eH0