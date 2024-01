Donald Trump újabb nagy lépést tett a Fehér Ház felé New Hampshire-ben

🚨 MASSIVE TRUMP VICTORY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE 🚨



Congratulations @realDonaldTrump on your huge #Trump2024 New Hampshire Primary win! cc: @TeamTrump @DanScavino



Nikki Haley must drop out so we can focus on defeating Joe Biden to Save America.



The #TrumpTrain isn’t slowing down --… pic.twitter.com/TipM6NG2g2