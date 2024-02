Folytatódik a német gazdaság visszaesése

Largest Central Banks, by Assets:



1.🇺🇸Federal Reserve: $7.86t

2.🇯🇵Bank of Japan: $5.15t

3.🇨🇳People's Bank of China: $5.14t

4.🇩🇪Deutsche Bundesbank: $2.68t

5.🇫🇷Bank of France: $2.30t

6.🇮🇹Bank of Italy: $1.55t

7.🇪🇸Bank of Spain: $1.32t

8.🇬🇧Bank of England: $1.29t

9.🇨🇭Swiss…