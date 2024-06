Biden félmillió migránsnak adna állampolgárságot

🚨#BREAKING: 🇺🇸🔔Dozens of illegal migrants, mostly from Colombia 🇨🇴, China 🇨🇳, enter the U.S. through Jacumba, California.



🔔At least 7.3 million migrants have entered the U.S. illegally during the Biden Administration.🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/dgpaxv1PUx