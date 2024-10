Rettegés a paradicsomban: Földrengés rázta meg a népszerű nyaralóhelyet

🇨🇷COSTA RICA ⚡The USGS reports that the magnitude of the #earthquake is 6.2 with an epicenter 41 km NW of #Tamarindo, in the province of #Guanacaste. It had a depth of 18.6 km.#earthquake #Temblor #Terremoto https://t.co/UjuiX766fd pic.twitter.com/7q2IM2uzvB