Brutális dróntámadás érte Szevasztopolt + videó

🔥A massive drone strike hit Crimea overnight. Locals report a fire at the Kacha military airfield, with explosions heard in Sevastopol, Belbek, Armyansk, Novofedorivka, Saky, and Uhlove.



Kacha, located on the northern outskirts of Sevastopol, is currently used by Russia’s Black… https://t.co/KLGQJKWDK6 pic.twitter.com/sAKLq7QwKj